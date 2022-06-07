ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 former Nittany Lions selected to College HOF ballot

By Ryan Risky
 2 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ki-Jana Carter, D.J Dozier, and Paul Posluszny have been selected to the College Football Hall Of Fame ballot. They will look to join 20 former Nittany Lions in the Hall Of Fame, including 2022 inductee LaVar Arrington.

All three had great careers donning the blue and white which saw them all playing in the NFL. Posluszny had the most notable career in the NFL registering 1,214 career tackles and 16 sacks. Posluszny also was the second Nittany Lion to win the College Defensive Player Of The Year Award and Linebacker Of The Year.

The announcement for the next Hall Of Fame class will be made in early 2023.

