Rose City Rollers Comeback Season @ Oaks Amusement Park | All Stars: Wheels vs Justice

Combine water and a walk, short or long to one of these spots within 100 miles of Portland. There’s a reason why we flock to swimming holes every summer. Taking a dip in the deep, sparkling pools of water set amongst forests, waterfalls, and rocky bluffs is a whole lot better (and more scenic) than sitting indoors next to an air conditioner. At a lot of spots, the water can be reached can be reached within a minute or two after leaving your car. But where’s the adventure in that? Here are some splash zones that can be accessed only by hiking in, and that’s honestly half the fun. Plus, there’s a good chance they aren’t nearly as crowded as the swim spots that are easier to access.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO