Portland, OR

Rose City Rollers Comeback Season @ Oaks Amusement Park | All Stars: Wheels vs Justice

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Rose City Rollers this weekend when Wheels of Justice All Stars take the track at Oaks Park....

Cheese & Crack Co-Owner William Steurnagel’s Favorite Portland Spots

Welcome to Dining Confidential, a monthly column in which local chefs talk about their favorite places in Portland, highlighting their own restaurant’s ethos, sharing fun personal takes, and fostering a community spirit. Know of a chef you’d like to see featured? Let us know via our tip line.
PORTLAND, OR
Where to Eat and Drink in Hood River

An hour’s drive east from Portland, in the heart of the Columbia River Gorge, Hood River is primarily seen as a destination for outdoor adventure sports with a side of stellar river and mountain views. From hiking or skiing on nearby Mount Hood to world-class windsurfing and kiteboarding on the mighty Columbia, the wealth of adventurous things to do often overshadows Hood River’s other strength: its culinary scene.
HOOD RIVER, OR
Game Time Change Announced For Oregon State-Auburn Opener

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The NCAA Super Regional opening-game between Oregon State and Auburn Saturday night has been changed to a 7 p.m. PT start, it was announced Wednesday. Game two of the super regional is also slated for 7 p.m. Game three's first pitch, if necessary, has yet to be determined.
2022 Portland Spirit 4th of July Fireworks Cruise | Columbia Gorge, Downtown Portland

Watching the fireworks light up the sky on Independence Day is a magical experience and the view doesn’t get any better than from our Starlight Deck! Celebrate the fourth of July with a cruise and take in the splendor of the Waterfront Blues Fest fireworks show on the Willamette River aboard the Portland Spirit or the Port of Cascade Locks fireworks show aboard the Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler.
PORTLAND, OR
Developer Seeks to Build Music Venue at Site of Recently Displaced Homeless Village on Prosper Portland Land

The Central Eastside site that recently held a BIPOC village for homeless Portlanders could soon become a 3,000-capacity indoor music venue developed on land owned by the city’s economic development agency, Prosper Portland. In publicly available documents, Beam Development describes the plan as a “major event entertainment” facility in...
PORTLAND, OR
Take a Hike to a Swimming Hole

Combine water and a walk, short or long to one of these spots within 100 miles of Portland. There’s a reason why we flock to swimming holes every summer. Taking a dip in the deep, sparkling pools of water set amongst forests, waterfalls, and rocky bluffs is a whole lot better (and more scenic) than sitting indoors next to an air conditioner. At a lot of spots, the water can be reached can be reached within a minute or two after leaving your car. But where’s the adventure in that? Here are some splash zones that can be accessed only by hiking in, and that’s honestly half the fun. Plus, there’s a good chance they aren’t nearly as crowded as the swim spots that are easier to access.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland’s 35 best patios and rooftop bars for outdoor dining this summer

After a roller coaster spring filled with dazzling sun breaks mid-week and soggy weather at the weekends, Portlanders will be more eager than ever to get outdoors. Here, we’ve gathered our 35 favorite places to eat and drink al fresco throughout the metro area, including plant-filled patios, bustling beer gardens and rooftop bars with stunning views. As always, check social media for current hours.
PORTLAND, OR
Star of 'The X Files' speaks at Powell's Books

PORTLAND, Ore. — Fans of award-winning actor David Duchovny had the chance to meet him in Oregon this week, but not because of a new movie. Duchovny promoted his new book at Powell's Books in Beaverton on June 8. Duchovny is best known for playing FBI agent Fox Mulder,...
PORTLAND, OR
Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s Central Coast

Yachats, Florence, the Oregon Dunes, Reedsport, and beyond: This stretch of 101 comes with sea lions, a lighthouse, lots of sand, and a real whale of a tale. Somewhere around Waldport, a Portlander's chances of running into their neighbor on vacation start to dip. You still might not be surprised to see your massage therapist enjoying a farmhouse salad with chia seeds, lemon-fennel probiotic dressing, and hidden kraut alongside a Thor's Well IPA or a house kombucha at Yachats Brewing, but south of there those chances really plummet. Heck, a lot of Portlanders don't even know how to pronounce the natural features here, like Heceta (ha-SEE-ta) Head and the Siuslaw (sigh-YOOSE-law) River.
OREGON STATE

