'I'm proud, I'm honored:' Pat Ivey speaks about being named Jacksonville Interim Sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville City Council decided Monday that a special election will be held in August to find a new permanent Sheriff of Jacksonville. Because there are more than two candidates filing to run, if none of the candidates receive more than 50% of the vote on Aug. 23, there will be a runoff to decide who the new sheriff will be on Nov. 8.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO