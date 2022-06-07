'I'm proud, I'm honored:' Pat Ivey speaks about being named Jacksonville Interim Sheriff

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The town of Orange Park is without a vice mayor after he resigned claiming he left due to racism. Former Vice Mayor Eddie Henley says after long thought and consideration it would be best for him to resign. This comes two weeks after he didn’t get the mayor position which would have made him the first Black mayor in Orange Park’s history.
Former Orange Park Vice Mayor Eddie HenleyTown of Orange Park website. Orange Park Vice Mayor Eddie Henley spoke for more than 20 minutes at Tuesday night’s council meeting before handing in his resignation letter.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Eleven recent Duval County high school graduates received scholarships to attend Historically Black Colleges or Universities, or HBCUs thanks to a program started by Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson. The 5000 Role Models for Excellence Program began by the Miami-Dade County School Board in March 1993 to...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville City Council decided Monday that a special election will be held in August to find a new permanent Sheriff of Jacksonville. Because there are more than two candidates filing to run, if none of the candidates receive more than 50% of the vote on Aug. 23, there will be a runoff to decide who the new sheriff will be on Nov. 8.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Audrey Gibson added her name to the growing list of candidates running to be Jacksonville’s next mayor. Gibson filed at the Duval County Supervisor of Elections office on Tuesday. There are seven candidates right now and there is a strong chance more people will add...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of high school students are preparing for the next part of their journey — but as many of us know, all too well, college can be costly. However, a local mentoring program isn’t letting cost be a barrier. In fact, it’s the reason 19 high school graduates will be going to a Historically Black College or University on a scholarship.
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Aubrey Lumpkin, the man accused of holding an elderly couple hostage in a Green Cove Springs home in April, was charged with manslaughter on Wednesday. The State Attorney’s Office said this is in connection with human remains found at the very same home. >>>...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A complaint filed last week says Celebration Church bought a property in Northeast Duval County inhabited by former pastor Charles Stovall Weems, without the church’s consent. According to the complaint, the church told the Weemses to leave the property on May 31, but they allegedly...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Acosta Bridge has Pride! The bridge is lit up in rainbow colors for Pride month showing support for our LGBTQ+ community. In 2021, the Florida Department of Transportation angered the LGBTQ+ community when they ordered the Pride lights off. FDOT said there was a compliance...
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said it is "working an active investigation" in Orange Park. Deputies are responding to the 2600 block of Malibu Circle near Bay Hill Boulevard, which is not far from Blanding Boulevard and College Drive.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Celebration Church filed an eviction complaint against its founding pastors, Stovall and Kerri Weems, in a move to get the couple out of a home the church owns on the Nassau River. The home is on Shellcracker Road in the Black Hammock Island area of Duval...
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A man is facing charges following an hours-long stand-off with a SWAT team on Tuesday in Clay County. Horace Jackson, 32, is facing multiple felonies for resisting an officer with violence. The stand-off lasted hours and families were unable to return to their homes in...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Video taken Saturday at Blue Cypress Park in Arlington shows a flag football team pull a man and his car out of a pond. "That was probably the most wild Saturday that we've seen in a long time," Sean Battles said.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Jacksonville's 200th birthday celebration continues Saturday with a downtown street festival, the city's often strained race relations will be on display as well. A community group will stage a protest at City Hall the same day to focus public attention on Confederate monuments that haven't...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to former and current CDA Technical Institute students and instructors, divers are quitting the school and leaving campus in waves. Action News Jax first told you last week that the Jacksonville dive school is now no longer affiliated with a third diving agency. CDA relinquishing...
Darrell Gilyard, former pastor of Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church in Jacksonville, FL, was investigated in 2007 on suspicion of sending inappropriate text messages to his daughter’s cell phone. There have been numerous reports of inappropriate sexual misconduct with women in previous churches, according to reports. Gilyard admitted in 2004 to fathering the child of a woman who accused him of raping her during a counseling session.
A Duval County man, injured in a confrontation with officers at the county jail, died after emergency medical workers gave him a powerful sedative without fully monitoring his reaction. Unlike other departments in Florida, many emergency medical services on the First Coast don't require extensive safeguards after the use of...
