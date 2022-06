MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With the ever-looming presence of blighted properties in some of our communities, a group of high school students have decided to do something about it. The students of the Bibb County Leadership Academy's Mentors Project conducted a community cleanup day on Brigham Street, in the neighborhood of one of the project's own proteges.

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO