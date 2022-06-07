BOHEME PDX Outdoor Makers Market in NW Portland | Music by DJ Aloso & Friends, Art, 70+ Vendors

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I’m totally a flake. I’ve lived here all my life and it’s almost something I feel compelled to do. Someone says we should hang out and I say yeah and then the day comes and I’m depressed or tired or I finally started working on my art project from last year. Sometimes it’s the only sunny day we’ve had in 3 weeks and I really need to finish fixing the porch stairs. Other times I just had to talk to too many people all week and I just don’t have anything left for people. I never really thought it was a Portland thing but I’m learning a lot about myself from all the new comers.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO