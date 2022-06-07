ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Dave Van Horn Predicted Before Game Happens

By Andy Hodges
Razorbacks coach had a feeling, went with it ... and it pays off this time.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As Hagen Smith trotted from the bullpen, the television announcers finally got to use one of those pregame nuggets.

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn had told them he just felt the freshman left-hander was going to play a big role in Monday night's key game.

He didn't disappoint.

Razorbacks pitcher Hagen Smith reacts after the last strikeout to close out a 7-3 win over Oklahoma State in the Stillwater Regional to send the Hogs to the Super Regional. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

With a four-run lead in the bottom of the ninth against an Oklahoma State team that was maybe out of gas, he mowed them down.

And the Razorbacks are going to a Super Regional.

It won't be at Baum-Walker Stadium, but Chapel Hill, N.C., against another hot team. But there weren't a lot of folks giving them a chance after Sunday night's game.

Smith provided stability this pitching staff hasn't shown in the regional and the Hogs are still playing by just surviving to play again.

Monday night, Zack Morris started and got to the fourth inning. Kole Ramage and Zebulon Vermillion didn't let things blow up and Smith came on and had his best outing in awhile.

Oh, and don't forget about the defense.

Cayden Wallace made major-league plays at third base. The Hogs didn't have any miscues, got key hits when they needed them and won a game that actually seemed somewhat normal.

Catcher Michael Turner also showed why he is one of the best in college baseball. It was his two-RBI double in the ninth that gave the Hogs some breathing room and no need for Smith to feel much pressure.

The real MVP for the Hogs, though, is Van Horn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ONbxT_0g2eQfr900

Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn in the NCAA Regional on Monday night against Oklahoma State. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

After taking some heat for bringing in Connor Noland on Sunday night and that not working out, he brought in Smith, who started and got knocked around Saturday.

This time it paid off.

And the prize is a fourth straight trip to a Super Regional.

