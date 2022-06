An unidentified man jumped out of an Audi and began shooting a reputed gang member on Tuesday in Sunnyside Gardens, QueensThe shooting took place outside of Woodside Café on 65 Street and Broadway around 3.30pm One man hid behind an outdoor eating area as the two traded rounds with one hitting Tenzin Norgyal, 28, in the shoulder Norgyal was taken to the hospital and later arrested for attempted murder The other man took off in a car and is still at largePolice have described the suspect on the loose as having a medium build, complexion and dark hair Police were unable to confirm if the daytime shooting was gang-related.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO