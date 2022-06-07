ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Married At First Sight star KC Osborne reveals she wasn't 'planning' her pregnancy with jockey Blake Spriggs and found out because she vomited after a sip of wine

By Ali Daher
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

She excitedly announced she was expecting her first child in an Instagram post over the weekend.

And former Married At First Sight star KC Osborne has admitted her pregnancy with her jockey Blake Spriggs boyfriend was unplanned.

During a candid Instagram Q&A with her followers on Tuesday, the 34-year-old said the news was a total surprise to the couple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JPSNK_0g2eK9XA00
Surprise! Married At First Sight bride KC Osborne, 34  has revealed that her pregnancy with her jockey Blake Spriggs boyfriend was unplanned. Pictured together

'The pregnancy wasn't planned, but it's such a blessing from God,' she said.

'I'm very happy in a relationship. I know I'm going to be a great mum.

'I know Blake's going to be a great father and it was just one of those things, those beautiful things that happened.'

KC said she found out really early in her pregnancy after she had a sip of wine and immediately vomited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LI2RK_0g2eK9XA00
No idea: KC said she found out really early in her pregnancy after she had a sip of wine and immediately vomited

'I knew that wasn't normal because I love wine. So that was my last sip I've had,' she said, explaining she did a pregnancy test the following day.

The former Pussycat Doll-turned-reality star surprised her followers when she shared the exciting new on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a picture of the proud couple.

'We are very excited to announce we will be welcoming a baby boy in December,' KC began.

She continued: 'I can't wait for the next chapter of my life and I am so glad I have a supportive partner by my side.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Z1B4_0g2eK9XA00
'We are very excited to announce we will be welcoming a baby boy in December,' The former Pussycat Doll-turned-reality star surprised her followers when she shared the exciting new on Instagram on Sunday, alongside a picture of the proud couple
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hks2Q_0g2eK9XA00
Romance: Former KC first debuted her new relationship with Sydney jockey in April

In 2010, KC moved to LA and signed a record deal with top 40 hitmaker The Dream, and spent almost a decade there as an aspiring pop star and professional dancer.

She used to work as a Pussycat Doll in the musical act's burlesque show, and even rubbed shoulders with Harry Styles and David Beckham during her stint in Hollywood.

She returned home to Sydney in 2019 in hopes of settling down and finding love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Um8mO_0g2eK9XA00
Don't cha? KC used to work as a Pussycat Doll in the musical act's burlesque show, and even rubbed shoulders with Harry Styles and David Beckham during her stint in Hollywood

KC starred on season eight of Married At First Sight, Channel Nine's hit dating experiment.

She was paired with TV 'husband' Drew Brauer, but she unfortunately didn't find a lasting relationship.

After leaving the show she dated co-star Michael Goonan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QX5f2_0g2eK9XA00
Love: KC starred on season eight of Married At First Sight. She was paired with TV 'husband' Drew Brauer, but she unfortunately didn't find a lasting relationship. After leaving the show she dated co-star Michael Goonan (pictured)

