BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- During the next week, more than 1,280 students will graduate from Bend-La Pine Schools during graduation ceremonies at six local high schools. “Every graduate who walks across the stage has a story to tell and deserves to be celebrated. We are thrilled to honor the Class of 2022 and their many accomplishments at our in-person graduation ceremonies at local high schools,” said Superintendent Steven Cook.

BEND, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO