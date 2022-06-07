ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Ted Lasso' star, writer Brett Goldstein confirms Season 3 being written as finale

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZmmPV_0g2eJfXG00

June 6 (UPI) -- Ted Lasso star and writer Brett Goldstein confirmed that Season 3 will likely mark the end of the hit Apple TV+ sports comedy-drama series.

"We are writing it like that," Goldstein told U.K.'s The Sunday Times when asked if the show would conclude in the third season. "It was planned as three. Spoiler alert: everyone dies."

Goldstein's comments over the weekend are consistent with what other Ted Lasso cast and crew members have said in recent years. In 2021, co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis also said he envisioned the series ending after three seasons, though he hinted that he may be open to taking the series further.

"The story that I know is the one that I wanted to tell, and so that's the one we're telling with the help of numerous people in front of and behind the camera," Sudeikis told Entertainment Weekly at the time. "So it's by no means me typing every key stroke and saying every word. It's nowhere near like that.

"But the story that's being told -- that three-season arc -- is one that I see, know, and understood. I'm glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don't know."

Developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso is based on a character Sudeikis originally portrayed in a series of promos for NBC Sports' coverage of the English Premier League.

The series follows Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team in the EPL. The show premiered in August 2020 and quickly turned into a flagship series for Apple's streaming service.

Season 2 of Ted Lasso premiered in July 2021. The third season is currently in production in the U.K. and is set to premiere later this year.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series, Marks First Major Adult TV Role

Click here to read the full article. Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country. The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz’s Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write. The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
NFL
E! News

Fargo Season 5 Finds Its Leading Man in Jon Hamm

We're not mad about this casting news. On June 6, FX announced that Mad Men alum Jon Hamm has been cast in a starring role for season five of Fargo. While little details were shared about Hamm's return to TV, we do know that his character is named Roy. The...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Pete Davidson on the Bubble for a Farewell Acting Nom for ‘Saturday Night Live’

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jason Bateman Exits Scarlett Johansson-Chris Evans Film ‘Artemis’ Due To Creative Differences

Click here to read the full article. Jason Bateman has exited from the director’s chair on Artemis, the big feature film package starring Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans that Deadline told you in March that Apple swooped in to acquire in a $100 million-plus deal. Johansson is producing with Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn through their These Pictures production company, which commissioned and developed the script. We’re hearing from sources that Bateman and These Pictures amicably and mutually have chosen to part ways on the pic due to creative differences. I’m told that both sides respect the other’s work and will continue...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC as Series Regular on Popular Drama

Country star Reba McEntire joined the cast of ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular earlier this week. The crime procedural stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars. New episodes will debut this fall on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET, ABC announced on Tuesday.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Losing Big Star for Season 22

The Law & Order revival just lost a major star days after the Season 21 finale. Deadline confirmed Thursday that series star Anthony Anderson, who reprised his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, will not return for Season 22 of NBC's revival of the police procedural. The actor originally appeared in...
TV SERIES
Popculture

NBC Cancels Star-Studded Comedy Series After 2 Seasons

Neil Bremer will not get the chance to run for another term as Los Angeles Mayor. NBC canceled the star-studded comedy, Mr. Mayor, after two seasons on Thursday. Although the show featured a stacked roster of stars, it failed to draw in big audiences during its run. Mr. Mayor Season...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Reportedly Makes Change That Longtime Fans Will Love

Dancing With the Stars could be bringing back original executive producer Conrad Green as it makes the move for Season 31 from ABC to Disney+. Deadline reports that the veteran reality show producer, who was the executive producer and showrunner of Dancing With the Stars when it first premiered on ABC in 2005 and helped pitch the original format to the network, is in advanced talks to return to the dance competition show as an EP once more.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#The Sunday Times#Entertainment Weekly#Nbc Sports#English#American
TVLine

CBS Orders 3 New Drama Series Amid Cancellation Spree

Click here to read the full article. CBS on Thursday handed series orders to a trio of dramas, including a firefighter procedural starring SEAL Team‘s Max Thieriot. Other projects scoring a coveted green light at the Eye Network: Cop drama East New York and legal yarn So Help Me Todd. The pickups come just hours after CBS cancelled five of its current series, including Magnum P.I., The United States of AI, B Positive, Good Sam and How We Roll. Fire Country, FKA as Cal Fire, stars Thieriot as Bode Donovan, a young convict who joins a firefighting program for inmates in a bid to...
NFL
Collider

'The Goldbergs' Family Dynamic Has Suffered By Not Killing Off Jeff Garlin’s Character

When The Goldbergs debuted on ABC in 2013, it became an immediate hit. Watching a family sitcom set in the 1980s feels nostalgic, like reliving one's own childhood. It has been ideal escapist television. Watching the antics of characters like Beverly Goldberg (Wendi McLendon-Covey) and Adam Goldberg (Sean Giambrone) for half an hour feels like a good, light-hearted reminder of how much you loved your own youth.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
spoilertv.com

Fargo - Season 5 - Juno Temple, Jon Hamm & Jennifer Jason Leigh To Star

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Jon Hamm (Mad Men) and Jennifer Jason Leigh (Atypical) are set as leads in the upcoming fifth installment of Fargo, FX’s acclaimed limited series created and executive produced by Noah Hawley. As usual, Hawley is not revealing much about the plot of the new season,...
TV SERIES
Variety

CBS Mulls Replacing James Corden With Late-Night Panel Show After Exit (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. When James Corden cuts ties with CBS’ “Late Late Show” next year, he may leave with more than people expected. CBS is considering replacing Corden’s distinct program with a multi-host panel, according to three people familiar with the matter, a sign of how late-night is changing as viewers sample the best of the programs via social media rather than watching them in their wee-hours’ time slot. Corden has decided to leave “The Late Late Show” in the spring of 2023.  A panel format could encompass a wide range of concepts, such as the news-roundtable...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

CBS Fall 2022-23 Schedule: Drama ‘So Help Me Todd’ Gets Thursday Spot Alongside Comedies & ‘CSI: Vegas’, Wednesday Goes Full Reality & ‘Fire Country’ Gets ‘Magnum P.I’ Friday Slot

Click here to read the full article. CBS has unveiled its fall schedule and while there’s a few changes, it’s largely business as usual. New drama series So Help Me Todd is getting a Thursday night slot, taking over an hour that was previously dominated by comedies including the canceled B Positive. Fire Country, starring Seal Team’s Max Thieriot, gets the Friday 9pm slot that was previously inhabited by Magnum P.I., Wednesday goes full alternative with The Real Love Boat while CSI: Vegas moves from Wednesday to Thursday, replacing Bull. New series East New York gets a Sunday night debut at 9pm,...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Reba McEntire Is Returning to TV

Country icon Reba McEntire is making a big comeback on television. She will play a major character in the upcoming third season of ABC's crime drama Big Sky, created by Big Little Lies writer David E. Kelley. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who joined the show during Season 2, were also promoted to series regulars. Big Sky features Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as Montana private detectives. New episodes will debut this fall on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
372K+
Followers
58K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy