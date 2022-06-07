'Ted Lasso' star, writer Brett Goldstein confirms Season 3 being written as finale

June 6 (UPI) -- Ted Lasso star and writer Brett Goldstein confirmed that Season 3 will likely mark the end of the hit Apple TV+ sports comedy-drama series.

"We are writing it like that," Goldstein told U.K.'s The Sunday Times when asked if the show would conclude in the third season. "It was planned as three. Spoiler alert: everyone dies."

Goldstein's comments over the weekend are consistent with what other Ted Lasso cast and crew members have said in recent years. In 2021, co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis also said he envisioned the series ending after three seasons, though he hinted that he may be open to taking the series further.

"The story that I know is the one that I wanted to tell, and so that's the one we're telling with the help of numerous people in front of and behind the camera," Sudeikis told Entertainment Weekly at the time. "So it's by no means me typing every key stroke and saying every word. It's nowhere near like that.

"But the story that's being told -- that three-season arc -- is one that I see, know, and understood. I'm glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don't know."

Developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, Ted Lasso is based on a character Sudeikis originally portrayed in a series of promos for NBC Sports' coverage of the English Premier League.

The series follows Ted Lasso, an American college football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team in the EPL. The show premiered in August 2020 and quickly turned into a flagship series for Apple's streaming service.

Season 2 of Ted Lasso premiered in July 2021. The third season is currently in production in the U.K. and is set to premiere later this year.