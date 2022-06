Moving Rosario to the 60-day IL was strictly procedural. He was always unlikely to return before the All-Star break. Robertson gives the Braves more organizational depth in the middle infield. Hopefully, he won’t be needed, but he has put up some intriguing numbers in AAA over the last two seasons. He hit just .220 for Memphis this year over 38 games; however, he still had a .398 OBP, thanks to 33 walks. Robertson also flashed some pop with five homers.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO