TROWBRIDGE TWP., MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – A motorist who had died on Monday evening following a single-vehicle crash south of Allegan has been identified. According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to M-40 near Lake View Drive around 6:20 PM on a report of a single-vehicle crash. They found that the driver was southbound when the vehicle veered off of the roadway and struck a tree, tossing the driver out of the vehicle. Efforts to save the motorist at the scene were unsuccessful.

ALLEGAN, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO