Greenville, NC

Greenville mayor, council members take oaths of office

By Caitlin Richards
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — New and familiar faces gathered at City Hall on Monday to take their city council oaths of office.

Council member Les Robinson took the oath to represent District Five on the city council. Robinson is a longtime Greenville resident.

“I’ve worked in practicing law for almost 37 years serving all walks of life here in Greenville,” Robinson said. “I grew up here. And after speaking with my wife and my family, we decided it was time to get involved because I want to grow Greenville greater and be a place where my children come back and live and raise families and have jobs. And that’s what I’m most excited about.”

Another new face on the council is Marian Blackburn, who now represents District Three.

Blackburn returned to city council after a six-year stint from 2009 to 2015.

“What I’m looking forward to most is speaking for the people in this community, asking questions that they asked me, asking questions that maybe they are too nervous to come to City Hall,” Blackburn said. “And representing the people, representing their hopes. I have to say, the one thing that I’m really looking forward to is representing the hopes and the dreams and the visions of the people of Greenville as we make our plans for today and for the future.”

Recently re-elected Mayor P.J. Connelly promised to keep pushing local initiatives.

“You know, we’ve done a lot of investment, our infrastructure, we’ve seen a lot of job growth, we’ve seen lower taxes than we’ve ever seen in the city’s history,” Connelly said. “So we’re gonna continue to those good things that are happening, make Greenville a fun place to be. But I’m really excited to get started with this new council.”

Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
WNCT

Town Common to hold a Natural Disaster Resource Expo

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An expo with valuable information to help you in a natural disaster will be available in Greenville. On June 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Association of Mexicans in North Carolina is holding the Eastern North Carolina Natural Disaster Resource Expo to teach the public about being storm prepared. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Carteret County announces new director of exceptional children and new principal of White Oak Elementary School

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Carteret County Board of Education announced Wednesday two new hires that will be filling important roles within the school system. Dr. Anita Boyd will serve as Carteret County Schools new Director of Exceptional Children and Related Services, while Dr. Crystal Howard was announced as the new principal for White Oak Elementary School.
WITN

Pitt County Commissioners funding more school resource officers

ECU police warn fans of ticket resale policy ahead of NCAA Super-Regional tournament. ECU police warn fans of ticket resale policy ahead of NCAA Super-Regional tournament. Carbon dioxide level rise could prove costly for eastern North Carolina. Updated: 6 hours ago. Carbon dioxide level rise could prove costly for eastern...
PITT COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Smithfield Approves Largest Residential Development In Town History

SMITHFIELD – Tuesday night, the Town of Smithfield approved the largest residential development in town history. The development is so large it will require a new fire station and potentially a new police substation. In a 6-to-0 vote, the council approved Woodleaf, a 2,005 unit community on Mallard Road,...
SMITHFIELD, NC
newbernnow.com

New Bern 4th of July Festivities

The City of New Bern announces plans for its Independence Day celebration. Residents and visitors are invited to join us at Lawson Creek Park, located at 1309 Country Club Road, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4th. Festivities include live music, food, games, and, of course, fireworks at approximately 9:15 p.m. to cap off the night.
NEW BERN, NC
