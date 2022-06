Seton Hall’s Catholic Social Thought in Action (CST in Action), an Academy established in November 2021 through the Provost’s Office and the Office of Grants and Research Services Innovation Challenge Grant to deepen research, is already bearing fruit, and its work can be seen across the campus in academic work, through the growing emphasis on service-learning, and through its work to inspire the next generation of researchers and collaborators. The Academy’s participation in the Petersheim Academic Exposition in April gave its leadership team members the opportunity to extend the work of the Academy in all three of these areas.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO