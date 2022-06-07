ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lititz, PA

Warwick wins on third-straight walk off, PIAA first round

By Allie Berube
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nBv53_0g2eHubL00

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — For the third straight time, Warwick advances in the 2022 playoffs off a walk-off win. The Warriors advanced to the PIAA State Class 6A Baseball quarterfinals from the 8-7 win over Hatboro Horsham in the first round on Monday, June 6.

The Warriors built a 3-2 lead headed into the seventh inning, thanks in part to Matt Williams strength at the plate (solo HR, RBI single). But the final inning changed everything.

Baseball 2022 PIAA State tournament bracket & results

First, Hatboro got its first lead of the game thanks to a two-run home run from Logan Fischer. The Hatters would score five runs in the final inning, and lead 7-3 headed into the bottom of the seventh.

From there, the Warriors never quit scoring five runs of their own. The final three-run HR from Nick Slogik walked off the Hatters, and sent Warwick to the PIAA Quarterfinals.

CHAMPIONSHIP HIGHLIGHTS: Warwick walks off, wins district championship

The Warriors won in the PIAA District III semifinals and championship games on walkoff hits, and are no stranger to the big moment.

Warwick’s seniors graduated on Monday night after the early afternoon thriller, and now the seniors will extend their high school careers in the quarterfinals. The Warriors will face Upper St. Clair on Thursday, June 9.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Central Dauphin, Lower Dauphin advance to PIAA State Championship

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Both Central Dauphin and Lower Dauphin are back in the PIAA State Championship in boys volleyball. The CD Rams turned in an undefeated season, only dropping one set the whole year, into a return appearance to the Class 3A Championship. The Rams defeated Northampton in straight sets 3-0. Central Dauphin will […]
DAUPHIN, PA
abc27 News

Manheim Township, Marple Newtown advance to state final

READING, Pa (WHTM) — For the fourth straight time, the Manheim Township girls lacrosse team is heading to the Class 3A state championship game after they defeated Wilson 17-7 in the state semifinals at Exeter Township Senior High School on Tuesday. Blue Streaks senior, Sydney Witwer, was on fire for Township. The captain scored 11 […]
MANHEIM, PA
abc27 News

Big Spring softball falls in 4A District III title game

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite a fifth inning rally, the Big Spring Bulldogs fell in the District III Class 4A Championship to Hamburg, 6-5 on Friday, June 3 at Lebanon Valley College. Big Spring trailed 6-1 after the fourth inning, but rallied behind Raychael Holtry’s RBI double and Madalyn Black’s RBI single to pull within […]
HAMBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warwick Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Lititz, PA
abc27 News

Boys Volleyball PIAA state tournament bracket & results

The PIAA boys volleyball state tournament kicked off on Tuesday for both Class 2A and 3A. Below you can find the full brackets and results from each tournament. Class 2A First Round Lower Dauphin def. Frankford (Forfeit) Blue Ridge def. Palumbo, 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-23) Manheim Central def. Lansdale Catholic, 3-0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-20) Christopher […]
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
abc27 News

Redemption Tour #4: Manheim Township wants 1st state crown

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) — Close, but no cigar. That’s what sums up Manheim Township girls lacrosse’s experience at the state tournament. The past three years, the Blue Streaks have made it to the championship game, only to come up short all three times. And those sour memories don’t fade. “I just remember crying and being […]
MANHEIM, PA
abc27 News

Hoop It Up 3-on-3 basketball tournament comes to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is the first stop in a nationwide tour for a big basketball tournament. The city partnered with NBA great Kevin Garnett’s Hoop It Up to host a 3-on-3 streetball-style competition. There is another Midstate connection. Former Trinity High School basketball standout Drew Dawson was instrumental in bringing […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piaa#Rbi#Piaa State#Logan Fischer#Hatters#Upper St Clair#Nexstar Media Inc
uncoveringpa.com

9 Amazing Lehigh Valley Breweries You Won’t Want to Miss

Pennsylvania is a state known for its great craft beer, so it’s not surprising that there are many fantastic Lehigh Valley breweries. And, even leaving out the fact that Sam Adams brews much of their beer in a large brewery along I-78 near Allentown, you’ll find some of the state’s best breweries in the Lehigh Valley counties of Lehigh and Northampton.
ALLENTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27 News

Tour a tiny home in Harrisburg, Lancaster

(WHTM) — A Harrisburg-based nonprofit is showcasing its tiny home model beginning June 9 in both Lancaster and Harrisburg and the public has the opportunity to tour it. The tiny home is built through the Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania and is a model of the fifteen homes that will be constructed south of PennDOT’s Riverfront […]
HARRISBURG, PA
Gregory Vellner

Hunters Aplenty at Tyler State Park

NEWTOWN, Pa. -- While a decline in the number of Pennsylvania hunters has raised concern about managing deer population, there currently is no shortage of those hoping to pursue the “dense” number of whitetails at Tyler State Park here in the Philadelphia suburbs.
NEWTOWN, PA
centraljersey.com

Hopewell Valley Golf and Country Club now open

Hopewell Valley Golf Course is now open. The Mercer County Park Commission and county officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the golf course, a newly acquired property of the Park Commission, according to a press release through the Park Commission before Memorial Day. This 186-acre,...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
abc27 News

abc27 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy