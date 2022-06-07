ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Photos: Training continues for new batch of Tulsa firefighters

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) Academy Class 108 is participating in live fire scenarios this week at the Owasso Fire Department’s Training Center.

The TFD cadets are performing a large number of drills during their time in Owasso, Okla. this week.

According to TFD Public Information Officer Andy Little, each fire scenario will last around 30 minutes, and the cadets will rotate between two of their burn houses for optimal use of the center.

Monday’s focus was on fire attack, search and rescue and rapid intervention. Tuesday will focus more in-depth on search and rescue with EMSA. Wednesday is specifically centered around TFD’s rapid intervention, and Thursday will include all previous scenarios.

TFD stated they are thankful Owasso Fire Department is allowing their cadets to use their training facility, and they look forward to more training opportunities in the future.

