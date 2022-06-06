Authorities are investigating a shooting in Gray that left one person dead.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired around 9 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Marietta Place.

Deputies were called to investigate reports of gunfire and learned that at least one person suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Frederick M. Heims Jr. of Gray. Authorities did not release a motive in the shooting, and no arrests had been made as of midday Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing, Sheriff Tim Soignet said.

"Once we get more information, we will be putting more out," Soignet said. "They're still actively investigating it. Our guys last night stayed on it until about 3 o'clock this morning and are getting back at it."

Soignet is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact authorities.

"It's always an unfortunate situation when somebody loses a life," he said. "My prayers go out to the families of all involved. When things like this happen in our community it tears into my heart. But we're going to seek the truth and find out what happened."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 876-2500 or submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip at 1-800-743-7433. Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppersbr.org or through the Bayou Tips mobile app.

— Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: One person shot dead in Gray; police seek public's help for information