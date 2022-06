Universal's US-based Super Nintendo World will feature a real-life Mario Kart ride and some new details indicate it may be more ambitious than we originally thought. Of all the video game companies that are best suited for a theme park, Nintendo is definitely at the top of the list. Its games are colorful and full of imagination, with many players wishing they could bring themselves closer to the action in some way. People have tried to replicate Mario Kart in real life for years, sometimes resulting in legal action from Nintendo, but now we're getting the real deal with Super Nintendo World.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO