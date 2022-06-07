The 2022 All-West Valley Preps Boys Volleyball team

For the fifth time, West Valley Preps has seen enough boys volleyball in the 2022 season to put together a team of the top players in the West Valley.

Please note these positions may not be the exact role each player was in all season but it is a position they are listed for.

The teams are:

First team

OH — Zach Norman, senior, Centennial

OH — Jack Hubbard, sophomore, Northwest Christian

MB — Rylan Colman, junior, Deer Valley

MB — Bradey Henige, sophomore, Cactus

S — Kyle Berger, senior, Sunrise Mountain

L — Alexander Sedwick, senior, Mountain Ridge

Second team

OH — Chris Moore, junior, Millennium

OH — Everett Larson, sophomore, Shadow Ridge

MB — Connor Monahan, junior, Ironwood

S — Zach Scheer, sophomore, Northwest Christian

L — Gavin Walker-Mason, junior, Centennial

L — Kyle Andersen, junior, Sunrise Mountain

Underclassmen to watch: Cactus: Braiden Lagafuaina, Soph., OH; Dysart: Emilio Feliciano, Soph., MB; Estrella Foothills: Jace Carroll, Soph., L; Ironwood: Tyler Forsberg, Soph., MB; Liberty: Isaac Rus, Soph., DS; Millennium: Brendan Bartlett, Soph., OH/S; Northwest Christian: Devon Helmer, Fr., OH; Shadow Ridge: Austin Kuehler, Fr., S. Willow Canyon: Keaton Semendoff, Soph., OH.

Player of the Year

Kyle Berger , Sunrise Mountain: This four-year starter has been the conductor of a potent Mustangs attack since at least his sophomore year. But this was his most impressive season, as his setting kept the offense humming along despite heavy graduation losses. 2021 grad Jordan Shinaut was an honorable mention Division III All American in his freshman college season at Lasell University in the Boston area. Sunrise Mountain also lost the next three best attackers - Radu Iosifescu, Drew Van Treese and Connor Riley. Brock Hammond emerged as a kill machine, going from 1.4 kills per set in minimal action in 2021 to 3.2 as the Mustangs' main option and focus of opponents' blocks. Juniors Dalton Graham, Bryston Hines, Caelan Koth and Zach Northey became legitimate threats as Berger distributed the ball with aplomb. And Sunrise Mountain went a round further in the 5A playoffs in what originally looked like a rebuilding year.

Runner-up

Rylan Coleman , Deer Valley: The 45 solo blocks prove Colman's defensive bona fides. But this junior was needed even more in attack. Fellow junior Justus Clark steppd in as the Skyhawks' offensive focal point with 324 kills. In reality, it was a two-man job, as Colman was one of the top attacking middles in Arizona, finishing with 273 kills. That's not the number that gets Colman the nod over other primo attackers like Hubbard, Henige and Norman. Colman's frankly insane 62.8 success rate on kill attempts takes the cake. With he, Clark, setter Alex Flores and libero Wyatt McGriff coming back, the Skyhawks

Coach of the Year

Jenna Hope , Northwest Christian: It’s the second straight coach of the year award for the Crusaders. But this a new (though well-known) coach leading a largely new team. Five key seniors graduated from the 2021 4A runner up and coach Tate Abbott left to coach the Ironwood girls basketball team. Luckily, Hope was waiting in the wings after coaching the Crusaders’ girls volleyball team to state titles in 2018-2020 and leading beach volleyball to a pairs title last spring. Northwest Christian did not return to the title game this year. But the team earned the top seed in the conference before running into old nemesis ALA-Queen Creek in the semifinals. However, with only two seniors in the playing rotation, this team overachieved significantly and is set up for years of success with a top local coach.

Runner-up

Damon Mays , Ironwood: In his second year after succeeding local volleyball coaching legend Marcy Robb, Mays is keeping the Eagles program near the top of 5A. Ironwood was the one West Valley team able to stand up to regional kingpin Sunrise Mountain, splitting its two region meetings with the Mustangs. Ironwood reached the quarterfinals before losing to Casteel. Like Northwest Christian, Ironwood seems like it is only at the beginning of a run. Only one senior played regular rotation minutes for the team this year.