ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

The 2022 All-West Valley Preps Boys Volleyball team

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18H2FX_0g2eH3LR00

For the fifth time, West Valley Preps has seen enough boys volleyball in the 2022 season to put together a team of the top players in the West Valley.

Please note these positions may not be the exact role each player was in all season but it is a position they are listed for.

The teams are:

First team

OH — Zach Norman, senior, Centennial
OH — Jack Hubbard, sophomore, Northwest Christian
MB — Rylan Colman, junior, Deer Valley
MB — Bradey Henige, sophomore, Cactus
S — Kyle Berger, senior, Sunrise Mountain
L — Alexander Sedwick, senior, Mountain Ridge

Second team

OH — Chris Moore, junior, Millennium
OH — Everett Larson, sophomore, Shadow Ridge
MB — Connor Monahan, junior, Ironwood
S — Zach Scheer, sophomore, Northwest Christian
L — Gavin Walker-Mason, junior, Centennial
L — Kyle Andersen, junior, Sunrise Mountain

Underclassmen to watch: Cactus: Braiden Lagafuaina, Soph., OH; Dysart: Emilio Feliciano, Soph., MB; Estrella Foothills: Jace Carroll, Soph., L; Ironwood: Tyler Forsberg, Soph., MB; Liberty: Isaac Rus, Soph., DS; Millennium: Brendan Bartlett, Soph., OH/S; Northwest Christian: Devon Helmer, Fr., OH; Shadow Ridge: Austin Kuehler, Fr., S. Willow Canyon: Keaton Semendoff, Soph., OH.

Player of the Year

Kyle Berger , Sunrise Mountain: This four-year starter has been the conductor of a potent Mustangs attack since at least his sophomore year. But this was his most impressive season, as his setting kept the offense humming along despite heavy graduation losses. 2021 grad Jordan Shinaut was an honorable mention Division III All American in his freshman college season at Lasell University in the Boston area. Sunrise Mountain also lost the next three best attackers - Radu Iosifescu, Drew Van Treese and Connor Riley. Brock Hammond emerged as a kill machine, going from 1.4 kills per set in minimal action in 2021 to 3.2 as the Mustangs' main option and focus of opponents' blocks. Juniors Dalton Graham, Bryston Hines, Caelan Koth and Zach Northey became legitimate threats as Berger distributed the ball with aplomb. And Sunrise Mountain went a round further in the 5A playoffs in what originally looked like a rebuilding year.

Runner-up

Rylan Coleman , Deer Valley: The 45 solo blocks prove Colman's defensive bona fides. But this junior was needed even more in attack. Fellow junior Justus Clark steppd in as the Skyhawks' offensive focal point with 324 kills. In reality, it was a two-man job, as Colman was one of the top attacking middles in Arizona, finishing with 273 kills. That's not the number that gets Colman the nod over other primo attackers like Hubbard, Henige and Norman. Colman's frankly insane 62.8 success rate on kill attempts takes the cake. With he, Clark, setter Alex Flores and libero Wyatt McGriff coming back, the Skyhawks

Coach of the Year

Jenna Hope , Northwest Christian: It’s the second straight coach of the year award for the Crusaders. But this a new (though well-known) coach leading a largely new team. Five key seniors graduated from the 2021 4A runner up and coach Tate Abbott left to coach the Ironwood girls basketball team. Luckily, Hope was waiting in the wings after coaching the Crusaders’ girls volleyball team to state titles in 2018-2020 and leading beach volleyball to a pairs title last spring. Northwest Christian did not return to the title game this year. But the team earned the top seed in the conference before running into old nemesis ALA-Queen Creek in the semifinals. However, with only two seniors in the playing rotation, this team overachieved significantly and is set up for years of success with a top local coach.

Runner-up

Damon Mays , Ironwood: In his second year after succeeding local volleyball coaching legend Marcy Robb, Mays is keeping the Eagles program near the top of 5A. Ironwood was the one West Valley team able to stand up to regional kingpin Sunrise Mountain, splitting its two region meetings with the Mustangs. Ironwood reached the quarterfinals before losing to Casteel. Like Northwest Christian, Ironwood seems like it is only at the beginning of a run. Only one senior played regular rotation minutes for the team this year.

Comments / 0

Related
East Valley Tribune

Beloved Xavier tennis coach Laurie Martin dies after fall

Laurie Martin was a tennis icon in Arizona. For 17 years she led the Xavier College Preparatory girls’ tennis team, winning five state titles and received numerous accolades for her devotion to the sport and school near downtown Phoenix. She was beloved by everyone in the community, which made news of her sudden passing difficult to process.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Dylan Raiola aims to take Chandler football to new level

Dylan Raiola’s time as quarterback in football has been limited. He only started playing the position two years ago under former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna at Burleson High School in Texas. He sat behind Kitna’s son, Jalen, who was previously at Brophy when his father was the head coach...
CHANDLER, AZ
garlandjournal.com

THIRD GRADE ARIZONA ELEMENTARY STUDENTS AWARDED FULL-RIDE SCHOLARSHIPS TO COLLEGE

Students at Bernard Black Elementary School in Phoenix, Arizona thought they were arriving for a regular school assembly. That’s when they received the surprise of a lifetime, school officials announcing that all 63 third grade students would be awarded full-ride scholarships to college. The scholarships are courtesy of the...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Life Time Fitness to build giant location in the East Valley

GILBERT, AZ — Luxury fitness club Life Time Fitness has eyes on another big box location in the Valley. Plans were submitted to the Gilbert Planning Commission for a club on the southwest corner of Val Vista Drive and E. Ocotillo Road on a more than 15-acre site. The proposed fitness club will encompass more than 120,000 square feet between two stories and have 640 parking spaces, according to Vizzda LLC.
GILBERT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Peoria, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Sports
KTAR.com

Watermelon Fire in northern Arizona closes I-17 for several hours

PHOENIX — A wildfire in northern Arizona closed Interstate 17 in both directions for several hours Sunday, authorities said. The highway shut down north of Sedona sometime after 3 p.m., Arizona Department of Transportation officials said. The southbound lanes were closed at milepost 306, while the northbound lanes were...
SEDONA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Volleyball#Beach Volleyball#West Valley#Sunrise Mountain L#Northwest Christian L#Centennial L
12news.com

Scottsdale lottery ticket now worth $1.4 million

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Two lottery tickets sold in the Valley have yielded big returns after Saturday's number drawing. The Arizona Lottery said one of its Pick tickets is now worth $1.4 million after matching with Saturday's numbers. The winning...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Silver Alert issued for missing Surprise woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona state troopers are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Surprise woman on Monday, June 6. According to the DPS, Judith Wilkes, 78, may be driving a black four-door Toyota Avalon with Arizona license HWB36. She is described as 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 184 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
SURPRISE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
globalazmedia.com

Barbie, Masters of the Universe rides planned for Glendale adventure park

Mattel Inc. and Epic Resort Destinations LLC recently unveiled big plans for the Mattel Adventure Park in the Phoenix metro. The companies had previously announced the creation of the first-ever Mattel Adventure Park while breaking ground on the adjacent Crystal Lagoons Island Resort, which is now under new ownership and being rebranded as VAI Resort.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

2 people with ‘significant burns’ after apartment fire at Mesa golf resort

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 42-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman are in critical condition after a fire broke out at an apartment at a Mesa golf resort on Wednesday. Firefighters were called out to the Arizona Golf Resort near Power and Broadway roads around 1 p.m. When crews arrived, the two victims were outside and the apartment was on fire. They were rushed to the Arizona Burn Center in Phoenix with serious burns and “possibly life-threatening injuries,” Mesa Police Detective Richard Encinas said.
MESA, AZ
timesnewsexpress.com

Bodycam shows Arizona officers stand by while man drowns, begs for help

A man drowned to death in an Arizona lake as police officers stood by and allegedly ignored his pleas for help, according to a bodycam transcript of the interaction. Police officers were responding to a reported disturbance between a couple near the Elmore Pedestrian Bridge in Tempe on May 28 when one of the people jumped into the lake, the local station News 12 reported.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

2 killed, 2 hurt in Mesa nightclub shooting

Community mourns tribal officer killed during traffic stop in eastern Arizona. The community held a candlelight vigil on Monday night to honor fallen Officer Adrian Lopez Sr. He leaves behind a wife and child. Three people killed in two mass shootings around the Valley. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. Back-to-back...
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed, 1 Injured in Head-On Collision on 31st Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

PHOENIX, AZ (June 6, 2022) – Wednesday morning, one person was killed and another was injured in a head-on collision on 31st Avenue. The incident occurred around 4:15 a.m., at the intersection of 31st Avenue and Northern Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Preliminary investigations stated...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 hospitalized, 2 detained after morning shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX – Two people were detained by police in Phoenix after a woman was critically wounded in a double shooting Monday morning, authorities said. A man who was also shot at the scene near 19th and Dunlap avenues was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the Phoenix Police Department said in an email.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect in 11 drive-by shootings in Phoenix indicted on 72 counts

PHOENIX — A man suspected in 11 drive-by shootings in south and west Phoenix was indicted on 72 counts, prosecutors announced Monday. Manuel Sierra, 24, was arrested last month in Buckeye for his suspected role in the shootings that began on Dec. 31 and ended on May 11. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
720
Followers
1K+
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy