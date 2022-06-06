ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pentagon investigates if US service member DELIBERATELY set off explosive that injured four American troops in Syria

By Associated Press, Harriet Alexander For Dailymail.com
A U.S. service member has been identified as a possible suspect in an April explosion that injured several U.S. troops at a base in eastern Syria.

Patrick Barnes, a spokesman for the Army Criminal Investigation Division, said in a statement that the potential suspect is back in the United States.

He said the investigation by Army CID and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations is ongoing.

Barnes did not release the suspect's name.

The U.S. military initially reported that the injuries from the April 7 attack on the Green Village base, in Deir ez Zor province, were caused by artillery or another form of indirect fire.

Pictured: US soldiers patrol the town of al-Qahtaniyah in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province near the Turkish border in March. Around 900 US troops remain in Syria, and in April their base in the east came under attack, from what is now believed to be an insider
Officials suspected a mortar attack or rocket fire.

But a week later, it said the attack was carried out by the 'deliberate placement of explosive charges' by one or more individuals at an ammunition holding area and shower facility on the base.

Two officials told CNN the explosives used were 'not insignificant'.

The explosives had greater impact than a hand grenade, and one official said they were 'military grade.'

Security footage shows two figures in the middle of the night roaming the base, CNN said. It was unclear whether the two incidents were different sightings of the same person, or whether more than one person was involved.

Officials are also investigating whether lookouts were on duty.

The blasts hit two support buildings and four service members were evaluated for minor injuries and possible traumatic brain injuries.

The U.S. has several hundred troops in eastern Syria as part of its effort to counter the Islamic State group.

No charges have been filed, and no motive disclosed.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Criminal Investigation#Explosives#American#Army#Cnn
