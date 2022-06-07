Ocean City Police Officer Injured During Speeding Traffic Stop

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the New Castle area on Tuesday afternoon. On June 7, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m., troopers responded to the PNC Bank located at 1 Penn Mart Shopping Center for a robbery involving a gun. The investigation revealed that the suspect entered the bank and confronted a teller with a firearm. The suspect demanded cash and the teller complied. The suspect then fled from the bank on foot and was last seen heading eastbound across East Basin Road towards an unknown destination. No one was injured during the incident.

