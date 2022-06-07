ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Ocean City Police Officer Injured During Speeding Traffic Stop

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OCEAN CITY, MD (PRESS RELEASE, OCPD) – On Monday, June 6, 2022, an officer...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

Related
MyChesCo

19-Year-Old Arrested in Wilmington; Gun, Cocaine, Oxycodone Seized

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a New Castle man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on June 1, at approximately 3:58 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Street Crimes Unit were in the 300 block of East 23rd Street. Police made contact with 19-year-old Jahnair Murphy of New Castle. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a 9mm handgun, 7.1 grams of cocaine, and 11 Oxycodone pills. Police took Murphy into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

OCPD officer and suspect injured during DUI arrest

OCEAN CITY, Md. – A police officer with the Ocean City Police Department was injured during an arrest of a man who was reportedly driving under the influence. The incident took place at around 2 a.m. Monday. Police say an officer was patrolling the area of 26th Street and Philadelphia Ave when they noticed a speeding car on the northbound side of the highway. The officer says they estimated the car to be going 70 mph in a 35 mph zone.
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean City, MD
State
Nevada State
Ocean City, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Street, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#City Police#Reckless Driving#Philadelphia#Ocpd#Coastal Highway
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of May 30, 2022 – June 5, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,592 calls for service throughout the community. Theft: 22-31329. On June 1, 202, Deputy DeSantis responded to the 1700 block of Orwell Court...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Police: Millsboro man found dead, investigation underway

MILLSBORO, Del. – An investigation is underway after a Millsboro man was found dead Tuesday evening. At around 5:40 p.m., troopers were called to the area of Long Neck Road and Banks Road for a report of a deceased individual found on the property of the Baywood Golf Course. Police say the victim, a 65-year-old Millsboro man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Identification is pending notification of next of kin.
MILLSBORO, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Bank Robbery

Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the New Castle area on Tuesday afternoon. On June 7, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m., troopers responded to the PNC Bank located at 1 Penn Mart Shopping Center for a robbery involving a gun. The investigation revealed that the suspect entered the bank and confronted a teller with a firearm. The suspect demanded cash and the teller complied. The suspect then fled from the bank on foot and was last seen heading eastbound across East Basin Road towards an unknown destination. No one was injured during the incident.
NEW CASTLE, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Millsboro area that began on Tuesday evening. On June 7, 2022 at approximately 5:41 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Long Neck Road and Banks Road for a report of a deceased subject found on the property of the Baywood golf course. The victim, a 65-year-old man from Millsboro, DE, was located and pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing at this time, and identification of the victim is pending notification to the next-of-kin.
MILLSBORO, DE
MyChesCo

New Castle Man Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a New Castle man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on May 28 at approximately 10:42 a.m., an officer on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the 1100 block of Bennett Street. Police made contact with the operator, 27-year-old Cleveland Williams of New Castle. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and 7 grams of marijuana. Police took Williams into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating Lombard Street Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Sunday, June 5, 2022, at approximately 7:57 p.m. in the 900 block of Lombard Street. Authorities state that Police located a 22-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in critical condition and two 17-year-old male gunshot victims, who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This is a developing story as the police investigation continues and additional details emerge.
WILMINGTON, DE
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

95K+
Followers
54K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy