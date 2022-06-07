75-Year-Old Woman Robbed at Knifepoint in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a suspect wanted for attempting to rob an elderly woman in broad daylight on a Brooklyn street earlier this week. Authorities say that at around 1:35 p.m. on June 6, the victim, a 74-year-old woman, was walking near Ocean Avenue and Avenue V in Sheepshead Bay when the suspect approached her and forcibly attempted to take her purse.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO