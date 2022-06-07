ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

My Weird Drive-Thru Experience: Was I Wrong?

By Robyn Taylor
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I had the strangest drive-thru experience over the weekend. And I left there not really sure if I was right or wrong, but I’m pretty sure I was right. Let me know what you think. It all started with a $5 gift card to a popular drive-thru place....

hudsonvalleycountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

Do You Accidentally Use Your Signal on The Curve in Wappingers?

I'll admit that I am not the best driver in the world. In fact, I can admit I'm not the best driver in the Hudson Valley. I'm not even the best driver in my household. Driving with my wife as a passenger in my car always seems to end up in a fight. I think in order for her to finally feel safe with me behind the wheel, I will need to install one of those extra brake pedals on the passenger side of the vehicle.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Rumored Empanada Mama Café NOT Opening in Fishkill, What Happened?

Unfortunately, it looks like the plan to open has changed. If you missed it back in February, we told you about one of the Hudson Valley's best food trucks making the decision to open a storefront in Dutchess County. The folks that operate the popular food truck Empanada Mama announced earlier this year that they were excited to soon be opening a storefront cafe located in the heart of Fishkill.
FISHKILL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Alarmingly Huge Nest Appears on Hudson Valley, NY Home

Umm....what's that and how did it get there? I was looking on Facebook the other afternoon and a post came up that made me not only do a double-take, but is still perplexing me. The picture was posted in a local Facebook group and the people in it were trying to guess what could have caused this big nest. Here's the backstory on it:
PUTNAM VALLEY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poughkeepsie, NY
Lifestyle
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
City
Red Hook, NY
101.5 WPDH

What’s Next for this Well Loved Kingston Restaurant?

It’s been a tough couple of years for all businesses, but it seems as though the restaurant industry has been hit the hardest. First it was covid, then it was a lack of people to staff the restaurants. Many eateries had to reduce their hours or close altogether. When things opened back up, business owners found it was hard to hire enough help to get back on their feet.
KINGSTON, NY
westchesterfamily.com

20 Westchester Food Trucks You’ve Got to Try

We guarantee you’ll be hungry after you check out this recap of these food trucks around Westchester. From ice cream to grilled cheese to hot dogs to Puerto Rican fare to juicy burgers, you’ll find a little bit of everything from these local mobile eateries. You can even hire some of them for your kids’ parties or community events. Check out more below and stay connected to them on social media as their locations are constantly changing, especially with a busy summer season ahead.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Local Business Focuses on the Eco-Tourist in New York

Back over the winter, I saw a Facebook post for a new business in Gardiner, New York. It seemed like a great place for those of us who like to head out on hiking and biking adventures in Ulster County. I decided I would head out to find it for myself and check it out but I couldn't tell if they were actually open.
GARDINER, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Exciting Stuff You Can Do June In The Hudson Valley

June is rolling on and before you realize it we will be halfway through Summer. Many events are coming back to life this summer. There is going to be so much to do I am not sure how people will even decide where to start. If you check event calendars, you will see that it will be hard to get to everything but you can try.
WARWICK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Thru#Antique
pikecountycourier.com

Three-bedroom home on large lot shows love and care

Milford ... This well-kept raised ranch has been perfectly maintained and offers 3 bedrooms and 3 baths on 1.28 acres. It has a 2-car garage, an upgraded air conditioning system and a whole house generator. You will have a spacious, windowed kitchen offering plenty of counter space. The kitchen is...
MILFORD, PA
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Mid-Hudson Valley’s Best Chinese Food According to Google

So, a couple years ago I shared this College Humor video on Facebook, and it came back up in my memories. The video, which you can watch below, is talking about how no one needs a menu for Chinese food. Chinese restaurants all offer practically the same thing, and that no one strays from their typical order. No matter how curious you might be to try something new one day, you will always go for the same old thing you've been getting for years. When was the last time you tried something new on the menu? For the last 20 years, my go-to order has been Chicken with Broccoli, which comes with a side of rice, and a shrimp roll. Occasionally I'll get a Chicken Soup or some Lo Mein, but otherwise, it's always the same thing. The last time I ordered Chinese food, I also got a side of dumplings, but that was in addition to my typical order.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

50-Year-Old Injured, Ticketed in Ulster County Dirt Bike Accident

A 50-year-old was severely injured riding a dirt bike in the Hudson Valley. Making matters worse, the rider was also given a number of tickets. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Among the new items was a 50-year-old man who was injured in a dirt bike accident in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Have You Heard the Mystery Booms in the Hudson Valley?

"What the heck am I hearing?" began a Facebook post in a local community group. "Sounds like thunder, or an explosion repeatedly booming somewhere distant. We've been noticing these sounds since we moved here in 2010... Anyone else know what I'm talking about?" The answer is pretty cool. Mystery Booms...
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

USPS Says: Hudson Valley Homes Need 5 Things For Their Mailboxes

When you start thinking about sprucing up your home, do you go out to the curb of your home too? When was the last time that you looked at your mailbox? Did you ever notice it? Whether your mailbox is attached to your home, at the end of your driveway or has a spot on the road, there are a few guidelines (and suggestions) that the USPS has for all homeowners.
HUDSON, NY
Morgan LaDuke

Check Out This Gorgeous Glamping Destination in New York

Upstate New York is full of beauty in the summer. Green trees, fresh air, campfires, and quiet nights are hallmarks of upstate New York summers. Combine these elements with modern cabins among the trees and you'll have a remarkable experience that you won't forget.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy