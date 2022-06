NORTH PORT, Fla. — Charlotte County Deputies responded to Warm Mineral Springs Motel around 12:34 a.m. Tuesday for a man who survived an alligator attack. According to deputies, a 49-year-old man said he was walking outside and thought he saw a dog on a long leash. When the animal came toward him, the man did not move, and the alligator bit the man’s right leg.

