ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

Penns Valley baseball coach impressed with team despite 8-2 playoff loss to Punxsutawney

By Kyle J. Andrews
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f6zuY_0g2eF3qV00

Penns Valley baseball reached the state playoffs in the first year of Rich Sweitzer’s tenure as head coach.

The team traveled to DuBois to take on Punxatawney on Monday in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs, falling 8-2 to Punxsutawney. MaClain Welshans took the mound for Penns Valley as the starter with four strikeouts in 3.1 innings and allowed six hits, taking the loss. Welshans was eventually relieved by Kyle Niewinski, who had one strikeout in 1.2 innings and allowed two hits. Colby Sweitzer also pitched, tossing 1.1 innings and allowed no hits.

Punxatawney’s only hits allowed were to Dakota Brodzina on an RBI single to score Colby Sweitzer, a Miles Brooks RBI sing that plated Jarrett Stover and Malachi Thompson’s single. The Chucks added pressure on the Rams with eight hits. Issac London led Punxatawney by going 3-for-4 with four runs batted in. Starting pitcher Jake Sikora went 3-for-4 with an RBI, along with Peyton Hetrick tallying an RBI. Sikora pitched the first five innings, allowing two hits and one run as the winning pitcher.

For his team to get to the playoffs, they cleaned up their fielding. The Rams consistently worked at their craft, building a well-rounded team in the process. Sweitzer was impressed with his team’s ability to push further into the depths of their ability.

“We started to do a better job of catching the baseball in the field,” Rich Sweitzer said. “We started to hit together and piece things together more consistently at the plate, which led to runs. Our pitching was very strong this second half of the season. We got to the point where guys didn’t feel like they needed to strike everyone out. They started to pitch to contact more and got more ground balls and they played the ball behind them. That was the biggest difference.”

Penns Valley finished its season with an 11-13 record and earned their first trip to the District 6 Class 3A championship and the PIAA Class 3A playoffs for the first time in 27 years.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

State baseball, softball quarterfinal brackets out for Thursday’s games

Below are the matchups for central Pennsylvania high school baseball and softball teams for Thursday’s state quarterfinal games. The matchups only reflect those involving local schools. A full bracket can be viewed at the PIAA’s web site. BASEBALLSTATE QUARTERFINAL MATCHUPSThursday, June 9CLASS ATri Valley vs. Bishop McCort (4 p.m. at Mount Union)Saegertown vs. DuBois Central (12:00 […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WTAJ

First round scores from state softball’s opening round

Below are scores and recaps for central Pennsylvania high school softball teams as the state tournament begins Monday afternoon. The matchups only reflect those involving local schools. A full bracket can be viewed at the PIAA’s web site. GAME RECAPSDuBois Central Catholic 4, Greensburg Central 2Emma Suplizio’s three-run home run in the fifth lifted DuBois Central […]
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Punxsutawney, PA
Sports
City
Dubois, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Dubois, PA
Sports
City
Punxsutawney, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Coach#Penns Valley#Piaa#Dakota Brodzina#Rbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS News

'American Countess' docks on the North Shore

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This isn't your ordinary riverboat. 'American Countess,' which is part of the American Queen Steamboat Company, has made its way to Pittsburgh. The massive vessel is one of the newest members of the company's fleet. This boat is described as a combination of "old paddle wheelers with a contemporary design."
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
1K+
Followers
222
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy