ITA honors two from Baylor Tennis

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — On Monday, the ITA handed out end of season awards to Michael Woodson of the Baylor Men’s Tennis team and Alicia Herrero of the Baylor Women’s Tennis team.

Woodson is the organization’s Texas Region Coach of the Year following a season in which he helped lead the Bears to a 29-4 record and another Elite Eight.

Meanwhile, Herrero earned both the Texas Region Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award and the Texas Region Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award.

