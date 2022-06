Last month the Wellman-Union ISD Board of Trustees made some changes to their administration. Of course with the departure of former Superintendent Ben Prowell who went to Whitharral to take the same position, WUISD needed an interim superintendent. They hired Johnny Tubb to take the helm as interim superintendent. Tubb a former graduate of Wellman ISD, well before its consolidation with Union, felt that he can help WUISD become stronger academically and better in extracurriculars.

WELLMAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO