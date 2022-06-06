Three observations following Brock Knutson's commitment, which was more good news for future Nebraska offensive lines

Nebraska received a commit from Scottsbluff offensive lineman Brock Knutson on Monday. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-7, 290-pounder:

1. A no-brainer offer for Nebraska once he showed up at the spring game: Knutson played three seasons for Mitchell High School, so it may not have been easy to get a gauge on his prospects given some of the competition. But Knutson was a clear take once it was clear, at the spring game, that he had the 6-7 frame and plenty of room to grow. Nebraska coaches told him he could carry up to 330 pounds — 30 of muscle, 10 of fat — and play the way they want, and Knutson’s natural position, tackle, makes him an easy take for the Huskers. NU is pursuing a few higher-profile tackles — like Georgia star Bo Hughley — but a program can never have enough tackle-style bodies who can still move inside and play guard or even center. Minnesota’s program basically plays four “tackle” bodies across its front line. So do most NFL teams.

2. Another in-state lineman – another Midwest lineman – for the program: Knutson becomes the third in-state line recruit for the 2023 class. When NU can get its linemen early in the class, and also from the 500-mile radius, it reduces the amount of recruiting bandwidth Nebraska has to use closer to the December and February signing dates. There’s no waver factor for Sam Sledge, Gunnar Gottula or Knutson. They’ll be at tons of games. They’ll be peer recruiters. And they’ll be more likely to have success than linemen who come from farther away, and the proof is seen in the Husker linemen who later play in the NFL. Most hail from inside the “in essence” 500-mile radius, be it Cam Jurgens, Matt Farniok or, going back a few years, Spencer Long, Brent Qvale or Jeremiah Sirles.

3. New recruiting momentum to start June: Nebraska got a receiver commit last week from Jaidyn Doss and now Knutson. NU should land at least three — and perhaps more — recruits in the month of June. Names to watch include Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove receiver Barry Jackson, Argyle (Texas) defensive end Riley Van Poppel, Sandersville (Ga.) Washington County running back Dontavius Braswell or Derby (Kan.) running back Dylan Edwards and, yes, even Vivian (La.) North Caddo receiver Omarion Miller, who has said he wants to wait until signing day but may have been totally won over to NU after his official visit. Miller would be a big get for NU’s 2023 class, a bona fide star who had offers from many of the top schools in the country.

