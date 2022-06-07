Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benton, Carroll, Decatur by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 01:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Robertson; Sumner A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SUMNER AND SOUTHEASTERN ROBERTSON COUNTIES At 102 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over White House, or 9 miles east of Springfield, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Portland around 130 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Cottontown. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 103 and 115. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

