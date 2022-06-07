Monday, June 6th-Area Softball Stats

Kuemper Catholic 3, Harlan 2

Jordan Heese and Ellie Ineson doubled in Harlan’s two run 6th inning. Tianna Kasperbauer singled and scored in the inning while Ella Plagman walked and scored in the frame.

Griswold 13, Essex 1

The Tigers were headlined by Abby Gohlinghorst’s grand slam. Whitney Pennock was 2/3 with a double and three RBI. Karly Millikan connected on a two run double. Brenna Rossell pitched the win with seven strikeouts and four hits allowed.

Logan-Magnolia 10, Audubon 0

Jordan Porsch had each of the Wheelers two hits. Alexis Obermeier struck out five batters and gave up five hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched.

Creston 14, Atlantic 4

Creston 7, Atlantic 4

Madison Huddleson had two hits in game one while Jada Jensen, Lila Wiederstein, and Zoey Kirchhoff each had one hit.

In game two Ava Rush, Zoey Kirchhoff, Riley Wood, and Claire Pellett had singles.