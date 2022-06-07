ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, IA

Monday, June 6th-Area Softball Stats

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nnMD4_0g2eCxrD00

Kuemper Catholic 3, Harlan 2

Jordan Heese and Ellie Ineson doubled in Harlan’s two run 6th inning. Tianna Kasperbauer singled and scored in the inning while Ella Plagman walked and scored in the frame.

Griswold 13, Essex 1

The Tigers were headlined by Abby Gohlinghorst’s grand slam. Whitney Pennock was 2/3 with a double and three RBI. Karly Millikan connected on a two run double. Brenna Rossell pitched the win with seven strikeouts and four hits allowed.

Logan-Magnolia 10, Audubon 0

Jordan Porsch had each of the Wheelers two hits. Alexis Obermeier struck out five batters and gave up five hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched.

Creston 14, Atlantic 4

Creston 7, Atlantic 4

Madison Huddleson had two hits in game one while Jada Jensen, Lila Wiederstein, and Zoey Kirchhoff each had one hit.

In game two Ava Rush, Zoey Kirchhoff, Riley Wood, and Claire Pellett had singles.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

DeVault leading Nodaway Valley softball in every sense of the word

(Greenfield) Live video will be available Thursday night for our softball broadcast featuring Nodaway Valley and Griswold. Wolverine coach Abbey Queck is pleased with the way things are coming together for her team. “Definitely. We have a pretty small team and a lot of young girls, but they’ve stepped up and played pretty well. In the few games that we’ve played we had some tough losses, but the girls have learned from it and done a great job of bouncing back.”
GREENFIELD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Co-Ed State Tennis Results

(Des Moines) Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley and Nathan Brown finished fourth in the Class 1A Co-Ed State Doubles Tournament. The group won their first four matches by scores of 6-0/6-0, 6-2/6-4, 6-2/6-4, and 6-1/6-2. They fell in the semifinals to a team from Xavier 6-1/6-4. In the third place match were defeated by a pair from Marion 8-6.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Takes Two from Atlantic in Softball Doubleheader

(Creston) Creston’s big first inning in game one and power hitting in game two led to a 14-4 and a 7-4 sweep over Atlantic in a doubleheader softball game on Monday night. Eleven Creston hitters stepped to the plate in the first inning, piling eight runs on seven hits. Five of the first six hitters in the Panthers lineup drilled base knocks. Jersey Foote Smacked two doubles in the same inning, and Gracie Hagle laced a single and a double to lead the charge.
CRESTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harlan, IA
City
Creston, IA
City
Griswold, IA
Harlan, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Audubon, IA
Western Iowa Today

CAM softball capitalizing on experience

(Anita) The CAM softball team has a veteran group and the experience is paying off. A win over Class 1A 15th rated Griswold was a highlight of the Cougar’s 6-3 start. Coach Larry Hunt comments on the keys to success. “I think defensively we have been pretty solid all the way around. We had a little bit of a let up the second game after the Griswold game on Saturday, but overall we have played very good defense and that has kept us in ballgames as we work to get our hitting consistent.”
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Field Agronomist Tours Hail Ravaged Areas

(Atlantic) Iowa State Extension and Outreach Field Agronomist Aaron Saeugling toured the countryside around the Atlantic, Marne, Wiota, and areas near Massena hardest hit by the high wind and hail event on Tuesday evening. Saeugling says there are a couple of things to consider when assessing hail-damaged corn.
ATLANTIC, IA
harlanonline.com

Opening night a success at Shelby County Speedway

Saturday night at the Shelby County Speedway, the racing season got underway as hundreds of fans came down to watch races take place. “Every person that I got feedback from, which happens to be a lot of drivers, they were all very excited about the track, they love the pit area,” said Race Director Doug Batz.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers#Rbi#Logan Magnolia 10
Western Iowa Today

Urban Schneider Obituary

Urban George Schneider son of Michael and Catherine (Blum) Schneider was born on January 5, 1928 in Westphalia, Iowa. He was one of 7 children. Urban attended St. Boniface School in Westphalia. He was active in baseball and assisted on the family farm. He was inducted in the baseball hall of fame in Westphalia. On December 27, 1950 he married Joan Loehr and they celebrated their 71st anniversary this past December. Urban was drafted by the army and was shipped overseas where he trained near Mt. Fuji in Japan and served in the Korean War. After returning from the war, Urban and Joan farmed locally before purchasing his boyhood family farm in 1960. In addition to farming, Urban was a truck driver as well as a school bus driver for the Harlan Community school district for many years. Urban and Joan were longtime members of St. Boniface Parish and Urban was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Urban and Joan raised 5 sons and lived in rural Westphalia until 2016 when they moved to the Elm Crest Apartments in Harlan, IA. Urban lived 78 years of his life at his family farm in rural Westphalia.
WESTPHALIA, IA
WOWT

Nebraska trooper tickets motorcyclist for excessive speeding

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News staff member encountered a speeding motorcycle on the West Dodge Expressway two mornings in a row last week. It has been a problem on the expressway. There was a separate incident Monday. The Nebraska State Patrol tweeted this other incident overnight. A motorcyclist...
NEBRASKA STATE
KCCI.com

Strong storms bring damage to parts of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong storms barreled through southwest Iowa Tuesday night. The National Weather Service says they're not certain if a tornado actually touched down, but they did report winds of up to 67 miles per hour whipped through Orient, Creston, and rural Union County. While a tornado...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DNR Seeking Witnesses To Fatal Boat Accident On Missouri River

(Missouri Valley, IA) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is seeking witnesses to a fatal boat accident on the Missouri River that happened during the Memorial Day weekend. Investigators are looking for information on what led up to the death of 20-year-old Emma Olsen of Omaha. KETV reports several people were rescued from the 30-foot, red-and-white Scarab boat that sank May 29th. Olsen’s body was recovered from the river four days later.
MISSOURI VALLEY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports 10 arrests and two citations between May 28th and June 5th. Taimichy Ichin, 42, of Atlantic, was arrested June 5th for Domestic Abuse Assault 1st. Cathy Vasser, 40, of Moncks, North Carolina, was arrested June 5th for Operating While Under the Influence 1st. TK...
ATLANTIC, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa inmate escaped custody twice since spring

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa inmate has escaped custody twice in the last two months, first in Fort Dodge and then in Warren County. Austin Wheeler, 20, of Indianola, was in a transitional center in Fort Dodge prior to March 27. Court documents show that on March 27, he signed himself out in the afternoon and did not return.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Falls Restaurant Crowned Best Pizza In Iowa

A Cedar Valley pizza joint is celebrating a back-to-back win after going to Pizza Fest. This past weekend, the sixth annual Pizza Fest went forward without a hitch. The celebration of everything cheesy takes place in Ankeny. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 9th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- A Hollywood actor who is a native of Uvalde, Texas -- and a gun owner -- met with Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley to talk about ways to prevent future mass shootings. Grassley says Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves met with him in his Senate office Tuesday, and that McConaughey wanted to know more about Grassley’s bill that would have the Secret Service Threat Assessment Center advise schools on how to recognize the warning signs of student behavior that might turn deadly. Grassley told him the bill is being held up by New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker, to which he says McConaughey “took a real interest” in that and said “he was going to have a conversation” with him about it. In a speech at the White House Tuesday, McConaughey expressed support for raising the age for buying A-R-15-style assault rifles from 18 to 21.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 6th, 2022

(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa National Guard has confirmed the 33-year-old gunman who killed two young women outside an Ames church was a sergeant in the Guard and one of his victims had been in the Guard since 2019. Twenty-two-year-old Eden Montang was a mortuary affairs specialist with an Iowa National Guard battalion based in Boone. Johnathan Whitlach, a human resources specialist in the same unit, had been in the Guard for nearly seven years. The Story County Sheriff said last Friday that Montang recently ended a relationship with Whitlach, and he had been arrested days before the shooting and charged with harassing her at work. Authorities say Whitlach shot Montang and 21-year-old Vivian Flores, then himself outside of Cornerstone Church in Ames.
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy