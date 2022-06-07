ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

Shaila Dúrcals show in El Cajon, CA Aug 13, 2022 – pre-sale passcode

tmpresale.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWiseGuys has the Shaila Dúrcal presale passcode!! This is your best chance to get Shaila Dúrcal show tickets before anyone else. If you don’t buy your tickets to Shaila Dúrcal’s show...

www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 0

Related
tmpresale.com

Celebrating David Bowie in Anaheim, CA Oct 09, 2022 – presale password

The new Celebrating David Bowie presale password is now available to our members: While this special presale opportunity exists, you’ll have the chance to get Celebrating David Bowie show tickets before the public. You don’t want to miss Celebrating David Bowie’s concert in Anaheim, CA do you? Tickets will...
ANAHEIM, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

5 Brunch Spots You Should Try This Summer in San Diego

In a brunch rut? Make a reservation at one of these San Diego standouts. You might just find a new go-to spot. New Brunch Menu | Chef Driven | Build Your Own Bloody Mary Bar. New Brunch Menu | Bottomless Mimosas | Rooftop Views. Backyard. Brunch Sat And Sun 10am-3pm.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Cajon, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Coast News

Gator by the Bay: Bourbon Street comes to San Diego

The Bon Temps Social Club’s Gator By The Bay Festival from May 5 to May 8 brought Bourbon Street to San Diego. With Blues music blaring, the smell of crawfish in the air, people dancing and a parade with beads being hurled into a crowd, participants at Spanish Landing Park experienced Mardi Gras as if it was Fat Tuesday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

9 BBQ Joints in San Diego That’ll Have You Drooling

From Traditional BBQ to a California Take on the Classic Southern Cuisine, Don’t Miss These BBQ Spots. Nothing screams summer like some good old-fashioned BBQ. From the tangy sauces to the crunchy corn on the cob, typical barbecue cuisine features bold flavors that’ll tantalize your taste buds. Though the South is known for having some of the best comfort food, San Diego is home to beloved BBQ joints that prove the West Coast is the best coast–even when it comes to ribs, brisket and buttery rolls. From Pacific Beach to El Cajon, we’ve rounded up some of the best restaurants for BBQ in San Diego to cure your cravings and kick off summer. BBQ Restaurants in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaila Dúrcal
Coast News

County sites again star as ‘Top Gun’ returns

With the price of gas hovering at or above $6 a gallon, a staycation might be in your summer plans. Or perhaps you’ll be hosting out-of-towners because, after all, where better to come in the summer than San Diego?. Combine these reasons with the popularity of the recently released...
SAN DIEGO, CA
wdcnews6.com

8 Most Affordable San Diego Suburbs

San Diego, California, a beachside haven, is among the prime areas for these seeking to hire or purchase a house within the state. With calming views of the Pacific Ocean and San Diego Bay, stellar fish tacos, California burritos, and countless methods to spend your days, it shouldn’t come as a shock that just about 1 million persons are dwelling in San Diego. Should you’re contemplating shopping for a house or renting an house in San Diego, needless to say the median house sale value is $900,000 and the typical hire for a 1-bedroom house is $2,890.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Flying Tesla Kills Woman in Kearny Mesa

San Diego police are investigating a deadly accident in Kearny Mesa on Tuesday morning, during which, they say, a man driving a Tesla ran a red light and hit and killed a woman walking on Convoy Street. The driver went flying during the crash, then plowed into a pedestrian on...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Film Studio Putting Rainbow on the Map

A former caterer, David Biber, has built a film studio on a five-acre ranch – - in the North County community of Rainbow. So far, one feature film has been shot at the studio, “Come Out,” a horror/suspense movie due for release on streaming channels next summer.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passcode#Citi#Presale Passwords
NBC San Diego

Get Paid to Save Energy During Peak Usage Hours

Hot summer months mean lots of air conditioning, and all that electric usage adds up. That's why California is rolling out a new program to try and help reduce peak usage. "With that summer heat we're using a lot more cooling devices," said Candace Hadley with SDG&E. "It's important for us to look at ways to save energy."
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
San Diego weekly Reader

Valencia Park, Golden Hill offer some help to homeless with vacant lots

Many San Diegans living on the street were not accounted for in the May 19 report released by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness. During the count, some of the unaccounted San Diegans lived in their cars, vans, and RVs. The 2022 Point-in-Time Count report states that "no less than...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy