ON TUESDAY EVENING, AT APPROXIMATELY 8:30 PM, BENJAMIN LETSON WAS ARRESTED ON TWO GRAND JURY WARRANTS IN LAUDERDALE COUNTY STEMMING FROM A 2020 CASE WHERE HE ALLEGEDLY STOLE BANK CHECKS AND A DEBIT CARD FROM HIS MOTHER THEN USED TO PURCHASE ITEMS FROM LOCAL BUSINESSES IN FLORENCE. LETSON IS ALSO ACCUSED OF FAILING TO PAY HIS MOTHER’S HEALTHCARE BILLS AND PROVIDE PROPER CARE FOR HER. LETSON IS CHARGED WITH POSSESSING A FORGED INSTRUMENT AND FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF THE ELDERLY 1ST DEGREE AND IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD IN THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $42,000 BOND.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO