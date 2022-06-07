ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines police identify 21-year-old woman shot and killed downtown Monday night

 5 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from WOI-TV's 5 p.m. broadcast on June 7. Des Moines police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Monday night. Des Moines Police and Des...

