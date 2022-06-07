Des Moines police identify 21-year-old woman shot and killed downtown Monday night

Recently obtained court records reveal the man who killed two women outside an Ames church earlier this month had a history of mental illness. A report by Boone Police from early May shows officers made a welfare check at Johnathan Whitlatch’s home. The person who requested the check indicated they were concerned Whitlatch would harm himself. When officers arrived, they found Whitlatch in his car parked in his driveway. Whitlatch told police he was not faring well and had recently seen a doctor about a medical condition. The responding officers took Whitlatch to a nearby hospital.

AMES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO