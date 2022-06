The Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday to celebrate Castle Defense. Castle Defense is focused on teaching firearm skills to provide the confidence needed to be prepared for any scenario. Simunition rounds are used to create scenarios that mimic real life as closely as possible to allow students the opportunity to use and hone the skills that are learned in the classroom so that they will be more prepared if the unthinkable happens.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO