Join us and other local get-out-the-vote groups for a storytelling workshop and training on deep canvassing, to help get out the vote in North Philly this summer and fall. Co-host Changing the Conversation Together will delve into how its method of deep canvassing has turned nonvoters into voters over the last few elections with the help of volunteers like you. Then, they’ll guide you in developing your voting story to take door to door in group outings from late June through the November general election.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO