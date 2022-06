PLEASANT GROVE — Animal control officers on Friday found and euthanized a mountain lion in Pleasant Grove after it had killed chickens in a neighborhood. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources received the report of chickens being killed on Monday in the area of 2600 North and 900 West. Officers set up a live trap at the site and later learned the cougar was "frequenting other chicken coops (at least four) within a half-mile area" in a residential area, said Scott Root, outreach manager with the Division of Wildlife Resources.

PLEASANT GROVE, UT ・ 16 HOURS AGO