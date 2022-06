Brittney Barrett, Kinside co-founder and chief marketing officer, told TechCrunch that the round’s composition came together organically. “Investors are naturally attracted to businesses that are dedicated to solving pain points that they themselves experience or have experienced. This is why representation is so important in the venture world,” she said. “We didn’t seek out a round of only mothers, but working mothers are acutely familiar with the painfully inefficient process of finding care. They also know how much families spend on care every month so they understand the scope of the financial opportunity.”

CHARITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO