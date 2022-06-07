ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

1619 Unit Plan: Understanding the Racial Wealth Gap

 2 days ago

Students explore resources about wealth theft from Black Americans across U.S. history in order to research and propose a comprehensive solution. This unit was created by 10th grade African American History Educators in Philadelphia,...

themreport.com

HUD Awards Additional Funding to Fight Housing Discrimination

These funds are provided through the Department’s Fair Housing Initiatives Program (FHIP) both to help people who believe they have been victims of housing discrimination and to educate housing providers about fair housing laws. The American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021 recognizes that fair housing enforcement and education...
phennd.org

Save-the-Date: Black Men Educators Convening – Nov 17-19

The Center for Black Educator Development is thrilled to bring you the Black Men Educators Convening #BMEC2022 on November 17th through 19th, 2022. The convening will begin with a welcome reception in the evening on Thursday, November 10th and continue through Saturday, November 12th with workshops, panel discussions, healing, building, networking, and fireside chats.
WHYY

Cambodian vendors to become permanent part of FDR Park

Almost every weekend for four decades, a Cambodian market has popped up in South Philadelphia FDR Park. It has been a cultural touchstone for many Cambodian immigrants, refugees, and first-born Americans. “My first time tasting of our Cambodian street food was here at the park,” said Sarun Chan, 37, who...
phennd.org

College and Graduate Volunteer Program, CHOP

We are excited to share that Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is now accepting applications for its College and Graduate Volunteer Program! This program is designed for college, graduate, medical or any other students ages 18 and up who are following a semester schedule. The program launches in September and covers the Fall and Spring semesters. Whether playing with children during waiting times, greeting visitors, or helping families find their way through the halls, the volunteers at CHOP make a difference providing a special human connection that often eases the stress for patients and families going through difficult times. Free parking and meal vouchers are provided for all volunteers.
phennd.org

Juneteenth in Philadelphia 2022, Free Library

In 2021, we celebrated Juneteenth as a national holiday for the first time! On Thursday, June 17, 2021, Congress passed and presented the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act to President Joe Biden, who signed the bill into law. At the Free Library, we’re proud to mark this momentous occasion with...
wooderice.com

Reading Terminal Market is Breaking Ground on a $1 Million Transformation That Includes More Outdoor Dining

Leaders from the Reading Terminal Market joined with elected officials and funders today to break ground on the Filbert Street Transformation Project. The initiative, which was announced in 2019 and delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, puts an emphasis on extending the footprint of Philadelphia’s historic public market and activating an underutilized outdoor public space.
