1619 Unit Plan: Understanding the Racial Wealth Gap

We are excited to share that Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is now accepting applications for its College and Graduate Volunteer Program! This program is designed for college, graduate, medical or any other students ages 18 and up who are following a semester schedule. The program launches in September and covers the Fall and Spring semesters. Whether playing with children during waiting times, greeting visitors, or helping families find their way through the halls, the volunteers at CHOP make a difference providing a special human connection that often eases the stress for patients and families going through difficult times. Free parking and meal vouchers are provided for all volunteers.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO