Rutherford girls basketball honored for record season

By Sam Granville
 2 days ago

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Rutherford girls basketball team was honored for their record-breaking 2021-2022 season at the Rib Crib restaurant in Callaway on Monday evening.

The Rams went 24-4 and made it all the way to the Class 4A Elite Eight under former head coach Jasmine Threatt.

Rutherford is now led by Tony Davis as their head coach and returning a wildly talented crew with their eyes on a state title.

Rising junior guard Nautica Bouie said it’s amazing to have the support of the community.

“Knowing that my town has my back on everything that we’re accomplishing, and what we’re getting ready to accomplish four our next two seasons here, it feels great,” Bouie said. “I feel like it’s the best feeling ever that has to do with basketball.”

The Rams are returning their core four starters that averaged double digits in scoring and Bouie said they’re confident they can bring a state championship to Bay County.

“Me and my other teammates we worked so hard for what we have accomplished,” Bouie said. “And making history and getting to the Elite Eight, even with not our whole team, but only seven of our players making it that far, I feel like now that we have the rest of our team together, I feel like we’re ready to continue making history.”

