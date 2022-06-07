ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

PHL Pride Collective Events

 2 days ago

Founded in 2021, PHL Pride Collective is working to reimagine LGBTQ+ Pride events in Philly. Be a part of building a new...

Black + Gold Series: Fireside Chat with Otis Hackney – Jun 7

How can Philadelphians who care about young people work together to create inclusive environments where all young people thrive?. The Black + Gold Series is a new initiative launched by the Office of Public Engagement in February, designed to foster relationships between Philadelphia’s Black and Asian American communities. In...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Immigrant Heritage Month 2022 Events

Philadelphia is pleased to launch our sixth year of celebrating Immigrant Heritage Month!. Immigrant Heritage Month is an opportunity for all residents to explore their heritage and celebrate the shared diversity that forms the unique story of America. It’s also a chance to highlight the important role of immigration in the U.S. and recognize the many contributions immigrants have made to our country.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
College and Graduate Volunteer Program, CHOP

We are excited to share that Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is now accepting applications for its College and Graduate Volunteer Program! This program is designed for college, graduate, medical or any other students ages 18 and up who are following a semester schedule. The program launches in September and covers the Fall and Spring semesters. Whether playing with children during waiting times, greeting visitors, or helping families find their way through the halls, the volunteers at CHOP make a difference providing a special human connection that often eases the stress for patients and families going through difficult times. Free parking and meal vouchers are provided for all volunteers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pennsylvania Society
Not Your Average Voter Canvass Training. Tell Your Story. Get Out The Vote. – Jun 21

Join us and other local get-out-the-vote groups for a storytelling workshop and training on deep canvassing, to help get out the vote in North Philly this summer and fall. Co-host Changing the Conversation Together will delve into how its method of deep canvassing has turned nonvoters into voters over the last few elections with the help of volunteers like you. Then, they’ll guide you in developing your voting story to take door to door in group outings from late June through the November general election.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
1619 Unit Plan: Understanding the Racial Wealth Gap

Students explore resources about wealth theft from Black Americans across U.S. history in order to research and propose a comprehensive solution. This unit was created by 10th grade African American History Educators in Philadelphia, PA, as part of the 2021 cohort of The 1619 Project Education Network. It is designed for facilitation across approximately 2-3 weeks, or eight class periods.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

