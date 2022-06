SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 7,502 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, as well as 12 additional deaths. The seven-day average for new cases is just under 1,072 cases. The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests has continued rising since the beginning of April. As of June 3, the most recent day for which that data is available, the percent positivity rate stood at 22.24% of people tested.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO