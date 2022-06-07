Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 12:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-09 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Alamosa, central Rio Grande and eastern Saguache Counties through 100 PM MDT At 1208 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Hooper, or 24 miles north of Alamosa, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Hooper around 1220 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include San Luis Lake and Great Sand Dunes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO