Bent County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bent, Crowley, Kiowa, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 21:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-06 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bent;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 12:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-09 12:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Las Animas County through 1245 PM MDT At 1210 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Hoehne, or 9 miles north of Trinidad, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hoehne. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 12:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-09 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Alamosa, central Rio Grande and eastern Saguache Counties through 100 PM MDT At 1208 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Hooper, or 24 miles north of Alamosa, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Hooper around 1220 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include San Luis Lake and Great Sand Dunes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Arapahoe, Baca, Bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, Denver by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 14:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Arapahoe; Baca; Bent; Cheyenne; Crowley; Denver; Douglas; El Paso; Elbert; Huerfano; Kiowa; Kit Carson; Las Animas; Lincoln; Logan; Morgan; Otero; Phillips; Prowers; Pueblo; Sedgwick; Teller; Washington; Weld; Yuma SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 322 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CO . COLORADO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ARAPAHOE BACA BENT CHEYENNE CROWLEY DENVER DOUGLAS ELBERT EL PASO HUERFANO KIOWA KIT CARSON LAS ANIMAS LINCOLN LOGAN MORGAN OTERO PHILLIPS PROWERS PUEBLO SEDGWICK TELLER WASHINGTON WELD YUMA
DENVER, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for El Paso, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 14:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-06 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: El Paso; Pueblo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO AND NORTHERN PUEBLO COUNTIES At 257 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Hanover, or 22 miles northeast of Pueblo, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pueblo Depot. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

