WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Construction is ramping up across Marathon County for a group that is working to help lower-income adults with mobility issues. Ramp Up Marathon County is building its first ramp of the 2022 season on the southwest side of Wausau. The group has been building ramps and steps for people in the county for the last six years to allow them to stay in their homes.

MARATHON COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO