The New York Rangers look to rebound from a disappointing 2022 Stanley Cup playoff loss last weekend as they square off against the Lightning in Tampa Bay for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final. New York had a 2-1 lead in the second period of Game 3 before the defending Stanley Cup champs rallied behind a 52-shot effort for a two-goal third period and won 3-2 on a late goal from Ondrej Palat. Will the Lightning tie the series up on Tuesday night or will the Rangers push the Bolts closer to elimination?

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO