ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Hockey roundup: Detroit's Bergmann backstops U.S. at worlds; Wings' Cossa in Gretzky video

Detroit News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit native Annelies Bergmann of the Oakland Grizzlies was in goal for Team USA's 6-1 victory over Sweden in the preliminary-round game at the 2022 Under-18 Women’s World Championship on Monday at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wisconsin. South Lyon's Cassandra Hall had two goals and one assist, Plymouth's...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

1961 STANLEY CUP CHAMPION ERIC NESTERENKO PASSES AWAY

Some sad news to report on in the hockey world on Tuesday. Former Toronto Maple Leaf and Chicago Black Hawks forward Eric Nesterenko has passed away at the age of 88. Nesterenko began his career in the NHL by playing one game with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 1951-52 season. He went on to appear in 1,219 career games between the Maple Leafs and Chicago Black Hawks across parts of 21 seasons. Nesterenko recorded 574 points (250 goals, 324 assists) and 1,273 penalty minutes.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Livonia, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
NHL

OIL KINGS: Edmonton one win away from WHL title

SEATTLE, WA - Not quite a buzzer beater, but awfully close. Defenceman Logan Dowhaniuk's slap shot through traffic with just 4.7 seconds remaining in regulation gave the Edmonton Oil Kings a dramatic 3-2 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds in Game 4 on Wednesday and a 3-1 lead in the Western Hockey League championship series.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Roslovic's signing another win for the Columbus hockey community

Blue Jackets re-sign center from capital city to a two-year contract after career highs in goals, points. Columbus is a hockey town, and there's plenty of ways to measure just how much it's grown in that regard since the Blue Jackets started brought the game's highest level to town in 2000.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Moritz Seider Named Red Wings Rookie of the Year by Detroit Sports Media

Seider, 21, skated in all 82 games with the Red Wings in 2021-22, notching 50 points (7-43-50) and 34 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-4, 197-pound blueliner paced all Red Wings rookies in scoring while leading the team with 43 assists, 21 power play points and 23:02 average time on ice. In all, Seider ranked among the NHL's top rookie defensemen with seven goals (2nd), 43 assists (1st), 50 points (1st), 34 penalty minutes (7th), two power play goals (T1st), 21 power play points (1st), two overtime goals (1st), four game-winning goals (1st), 187 shots (1st) and 23:02 average time on ice (1st). His 50 points are the third-highest total in franchise history by a Detroit rookie defenseman and the most since Nicklas Lidstrom (60) in 1991-92. Additionally, Seider set a franchise record by becoming the first rookie defenseman to author an eight-game point streak (Feb. 9-March 4). Seider was named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy and is looking to become the sixth player - and first defenseman - in franchise history to be named the NHL's Rookie of the Year.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Red Wings celebrate 25th anniversary of the 1997 Stanley Cup

Kris Draper, Nicklas Lidstrom, Larry Murphy and Mike Vernon talk through their memories from the 1997 Stanley Cup winning team. Twenty-five years ago today - June 7, 1997 - the Detroit Red Wings ended a 42-year title drought by completing a four-game sweep over the Philadelphia Flyers to earn the 1997 Stanley Cup championship.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Yardbarker

Red Wings Draft Targets: Joakim Kemell

The Detroit Red Wings will have a wide variety of top-end prospects available to them in this year’s draft as they look to pick one of their next franchise centerpieces at eighth overall. The 2022 NHL Draft is considered by many to be on the weaker side with a lack of a sure-fire superstar at the top of the draft like Connor McDavid (2015 Draft) or Connor Bedard (2023 Draft). However, the first round is quite deep, so there should be plenty of excellent prospects who slip all the way to the playoff teams at the bottom of the opening round.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy