Louisiana enacts anti-trans sports ban after its Democratic governor declines to take action

By Devan Cole
 3 days ago
Louisiana banned transgender women and girls from competing on sports teams consistent with their gender at all public and some private elementary and secondary schools and colleges on Monday after the state's Democratic governor declined to take executive action on the controversial...

Terrance Johnson
3d ago

all of us in Louisiana we live on common Sense and we know better and why should the straight kids in school lose the opportunity to compete in a fair sport

Samuel Howie
3d ago

They use a 2017 research to state there is no direct link to trans women having a advantage over real women and ignore the research that has come out this year stating there is a advantage.

Robert Frost
3d ago

The real title: Louisiana won't force sane people to pretend the delusions of the mentally ill are what's real.

