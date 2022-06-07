ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garbage on Buffalo property cleaned by community

By Michael Schwartz
 2 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In April, 7 Problem Solvers was on Kerns Avenue for complaints about illegal dumping, and two months after the story aired the lot was cleaned.

"We really made an effort," said Bryan Bollman, Lovejoy District Council Member. "We got my Lovejoy District staff out here, turned them into landscapers for the day, and cleaned it up.

More than a dozen black garbage bags were filled with hay, garbage and fresh cut grass.

"I think this is good, this is good," said Consandra Hector, who lives next to the grass lot. She contacted 7 Problem Solvers originally about this story.

"I'm happy about it. It needed to be done a long time ago, and it's getting done now," said Hector.

The grass lot connects to Haven Street. A gravel lot there also had garbage that was just left there. That included scrap siding from a home, but Bollman got barrier to keep cars out right after this story first aired. A hanging wire was also fixed, along with a neglected lot nearby.

"This is our community, and sometimes you have to go to great lengths to take care of issues," said Bollman who also hosted a community BBQ in the freshly mowed grass.

Bollman said illegal dumping fines can reach up to $1,500.

If you have a consumer problem, or issue in your neighborhood, email Michael at 7ProblemSolvers@WKBW.com

