ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Notice of Jun 07, Tuesday California's 9th Congressional District Election

2022 Election Expert
2022 Election Expert
 2 days ago

All U.S. House districts , including the 9th Congressional District of California , are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline was March 11, 2022.

Election Info

On Tuesday, Jun 07, there will be 1 primary elections.

1. Nonpartisan primary for U.S. House California District 9

Candidates(8):

  • Josh Harder
  • Mark Andrews (Independent)
  • Harpreet Chima (D)
  • Karena Feng (D)
  • Khalid Jeffrey Jafri (D)
  • Jonathan Madison (R)
  • Tom Patti
  • James Shoemaker (R)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=014TEx_0g2e3rGv00
Unsplash

Third-Party Race Ratings

We collect race ratings from 3 outlets. Each race rating indicates whether one party is perceived to have an advantage in the race and, if so, the degree of advantage:

Notes:

Solid ratings indicate that one party has a strong advantage.
Likely ratings indicate that one party has an advantage , but an upset is possible.
Lean ratings indicate that one party has a small advantage, but the race is competitive.
Tie ratings indicate that neither party has an advantage.

Click here for more details.

Want more latest election information? Follow 2022 Election Expert!

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

2022 California Primary Election Results

In California, a Democratic fortress where the party holds every statewide office and Democratic voters outnumber registered Republicans by nearly 2-to-1, Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla are up for reelection, but are facing little-known competitors in Tuesday’s primary elections. But Republicans retain pockets of strength in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: California braces for possible political earthquake

Today, seven states hold primaries: Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota and California. What should you be watching for? The day’s biggest news will likely come from the Golden State, where voters are poised to make major statements about the directions of their respective parties. IN...
CALIFORNIA STATE
International Business Times

Two Trump-backed Candidates Win U.S. Election Primaries, But Two Fall Short

Republican candidates endorsed by Donald Trump won their party's nominations for governor in Pennsylvania and for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina on Tuesday in the biggest test yet of the former president's influence in his party ahead of November's midterm elections. But Madison Cawthorn, a Trump-backed Republican congressman in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, CA
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
The Independent

Georgia election results: Trump foe Brian Kemp wins primary as Herschel Walker secures GOP Senate nom

Key primaries in several US states today saw high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp won a decisive victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee David Perdue, whose campaign failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s interventions. Mr Trump’s former deputy, Mike Pence, campaigned for Mr Kemp.The state’s GOP senate primary saw the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure coaxed into the race by Trump himself whose sometimes erratic behaviour, business dealings and history of...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Congressional District#U S House#Democratic
The Independent

Some in Ga. GOP want closed primaries after Trump picks lose

Some Republican activists are calling for abolishing Georgia's open primary system, complaining that too many Democrats crossed over to vote in the state's GOP primary against candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump.That call to close primaries comes after an Associated Press analysis of early voting records from data firm L2 found that more than 37,000 people who voted in Georgia’s Democratic primary two years ago crossed over to cast ballots in the May 24 Republican primary. The five statewide GOP incumbents whom Trump had targeted for defeat — including Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

What to watch as seven states hold June 7 primaries

As the dust starts to settle on some highly significant primaries from recent weeks, it’s apparently time to once again shift our focus to another round of notable and consequential contests. In California, which has an unusual system in which all parties’ candidates compete on one ballot, before advancing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
2022 Election Expert

San Bernardino County Election Notice on Jun 07, Tuesday

San Bernardino County, California, is holding general elections for assessor-recorder, auditor-controller/treasurer/tax collector, district attorney, sheriff/coroner/public administrator, superintendent of schools, county supervisors, county board of education, community college district boards, water district board, and superior court judges on November 8, 2022. A primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline for this election was March 11, 2022.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
thecentersquare.com

Election 2022: Two runoffs for U.S. House seats from Mississippi set for June 28

(The Center Square) – A pair of special runoff elections will be held in Mississippi for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Republican Rep. Steven Palazzo, in District 1, and Brian Flowers, in District 2, both advance to the June 28 runoff election. Their opponents have yet to be determined, but the next top vote-getter will advance; all results are unofficial.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Missouri Independent

U.S. House passes ‘red flag’ gun control bill with only five Republicans in support

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Thursday passed a “red flag” gun control bill that would allow federal courts to temporarily remove a firearm from an individual who is adjudged to pose a threat to themselves or others. In a 224-202 nearly party line vote, the House passed Georgia Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath’s bill, known as the […] The post U.S. House passes ‘red flag’ gun control bill with only five Republicans in support appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
2022 Election Expert

2022 Election Expert

90
Followers
97
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about the 2022 election

Comments / 0

Community Policy