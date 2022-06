Open your calendars and set a date because it’s time to see what’s happening around the D this weekend!. We’ll begin with Motor City Pride Detroit. It will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Hart Plaza, and both days will be free. Every year, thousands of people attend this event to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. The celebration culminates on Sunday at noon with a pride parade featuring music, food, and drink vendors. This year’s festival only has one entrance, which is off Jefferson at the UAW Ford Building on the west side of Hart Plaza. It costs $5 per person, but children under the age of 12 get in for free.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO