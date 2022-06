The Valley Mall is located in Hagerstown MD just bordering Franklin County. A lot of our locals flock to this mall for shopping, eating, and socializing. The Valley Mall offers more then our dying mall in Chambersburg. Some say it is nostalgic to go to a mall, others think of it as a form of comfort, today though we think of it in not so bright of a light.

HAGERSTOWN, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO